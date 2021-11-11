CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Drought is getting worse in Colorado, but it's way better than last year

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cfu2p_0ctl4MRM00
Photo Credit: US Drought Monitor.

Colorado had a wet first half of the year and a wet late summer, but since then, precipitation has tapered off. While much of Colorado had escaped drought conditions, more than 95 percent is now experiencing abnormal dryness of some level, more than 75 percent of which is dry enough to qualify as drought. While drought is never good, Colorado is still in a much better spot than it was this time last year as the state approaches winter.

For starters, here's a map of where drought exists in Colorado, broken down by how serious that drought is. As can be seen on the map, the most serious drought is found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDTBU_0ctl4MRM00
Photo Credit: US Drought Monitor.

The biggest difference between this year and last year is how much of the state is experiencing either extreme or exceptional drought (red and maroon on the map).

Just seven percent of the state is in extreme drought at this time, with none of the state experiencing exceptional drought. That compares to 74 percent of the state in extreme drought at the same time last year and nearly 25 percent of the state in exceptional drought, the most intense stage that is monitored.

That being said, Colorado is significantly drier than it was three months ago.

Three months ago, 34 percent of the state was experiencing some form of drought, compared to the 77 percent of the state that is experiencing drought today.

A little bit of drying out is normal this time of the year as weather patterns change. It does look like Colorado is entering winter in a better spot than in 2020 and if snowfall is comparable to that of the last winter season, the state may enter spring with less drought than in 2021.

Drought, especially extreme and exceptional drought, can be a major contributing factor to massive wildfires popping up. This impact of drought was seen in 2020 when Colorado was very dry and the state saw several of its largest fires ever.

The state's snowpack is currently a little bit below the median, as of November 11, but more snow is falling on Thursday and some is expected next week.

Stay up-to-date with Colorado's drought situation on the Drought Monitor website.

Comments / 1

Related
95 Rock KKNN

The Best Stop For Rest on Colorado’s Interstate 70 is Not a Rest Area

For all of the countless times, you have traveled Colorado's Interstate 70, I would say the chances are pretty good you have never stopped to enjoy I-70's best rest area. Stephens Park in Vail, Colorado may not qualify technically or officially as a rest area, but in my book, it meets all the criteria and then some. Restrooms, picnic tables, a play area, a place to stretch your legs...this sure sounds like a rest area to me.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Spike In COVID Cases ‘Still A Mystery,’ Trajectory Could Be Difficult To Predict

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A team of statisticians from Colorado State University that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID-19 cases says the recent surge in cases in Colorado is mysterious. While some cases can easily be tracked back, the overall surge that Colorado has seen in recent weeks hasn’t been linked to one underlying factor. “I don’t know if we will ever know what is causing this spike,” said Dr. Bailey Fosdick, Associate Professor in CSU’s Department of Statistics. Fosdick once spent most of her time studying analytics when it came to social media...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Colorado COVID Data Worse Than We Ever Expected to See Again

In late 2020, the predominant perception about spiking COVID-19 data in Colorado was that widespread distribution of vaccines would cause rapid improvement during the early months of 2021, with a return to normalcy by the second half of the year. But the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show that this pleasant dream hasn't come true.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah’s COVID-19 hospitalizations higher now than before last year’s peak

With hospitals already at or near capacity and high coronavirus case counts, Utah is “not in a good place going into the winter months,” according to one specialist in infectious diseases. “We’re starting out at a place that doesn’t give us a lot of confidence,” Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious...
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

Outdoor recreation in Colorado, U.S. shines during pandemic

Despite pandemic shutdowns, the outdoor recreation industry's economic impact nationwide grew by more than $228.2 billion from 2019 to 2020, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Tuesday. Outdoor recreation generated more than $688 billion in economic output, accounted for 3% of U.S. employees and is estimated to create 4.3 million...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Soars Before The Season’s First Arctic Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next round of snow is expected to hit Colorado

Following the multi-day snowstorm that hit Colorado this week, more snow may be on the way in upcoming days. According to the National Weather Service, limited amounts of snow will hit parts of northern Colorado from Friday through Saturday, including the Steamboat Springs area and parts of Grand County. I-70 may also see some flurries as this wave of snow moves through in the central mountain area, though totals are expected to be three inches or less in most spots, with up to six inches in limited spots along the highest mountain ranges.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Classes canceled in Colorado as COVID fatigue sets in

Schools in Colorado keep closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread staffing shortages among substitute teachers, school nurses and bus drivers. Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous — and persistent staffing issues threaten to hinder students' education even further.The big picture: COVID fatigue is real — and only getting worse — as Colorado's cases climb to dangerous levels and the pandemic approaches the two-year mark.Americans are increasingly feeling numb to the threat of the virus as time drags on, a new Axios/Ipsos poll shows.Zoom in: Among the most prominent places pandemic...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado waterfall now a top destination after destruction in 2013

When parts of southwestern Colorado Springs got up to 12 inches of water during heavy rains of September 2013, a local waterfall dubbed Seven Falls was severely damaged. Instead of having seven drops, it now had five, with the park surrounding the area filled with downed trees, standing water, and mud. The canyon where the waterfall was located was closed. Though uncertainty initially swirled regarding whether or not the destination would reopen, less than a year later, The Broadmoor purchased the area. The resort brought...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

13 of the most Instagramable locations in Colorado

Colorado is one of the most beautiful places in the world...at least we think so!. No wonder the hashtag, #colorado, is attached to over 29 million posts on Instagram. From natural marvels to man-made gems, here's a list of some of the most Instagramable locations in the Centennial State. #redrocksampitheater...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
330
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy