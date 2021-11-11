Drought is getting worse in Colorado, but it's way better than last year

Photo Credit: US Drought Monitor.

Colorado had a wet first half of the year and a wet late summer, but since then, precipitation has tapered off. While much of Colorado had escaped drought conditions, more than 95 percent is now experiencing abnormal dryness of some level, more than 75 percent of which is dry enough to qualify as drought. While drought is never good, Colorado is still in a much better spot than it was this time last year as the state approaches winter.

For starters, here's a map of where drought exists in Colorado, broken down by how serious that drought is. As can be seen on the map, the most serious drought is found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state.

The biggest difference between this year and last year is how much of the state is experiencing either extreme or exceptional drought (red and maroon on the map).

Just seven percent of the state is in extreme drought at this time, with none of the state experiencing exceptional drought. That compares to 74 percent of the state in extreme drought at the same time last year and nearly 25 percent of the state in exceptional drought, the most intense stage that is monitored.

That being said, Colorado is significantly drier than it was three months ago.

Three months ago, 34 percent of the state was experiencing some form of drought, compared to the 77 percent of the state that is experiencing drought today.

A little bit of drying out is normal this time of the year as weather patterns change. It does look like Colorado is entering winter in a better spot than in 2020 and if snowfall is comparable to that of the last winter season, the state may enter spring with less drought than in 2021.

Drought, especially extreme and exceptional drought, can be a major contributing factor to massive wildfires popping up. This impact of drought was seen in 2020 when Colorado was very dry and the state saw several of its largest fires ever.

The state's snowpack is currently a little bit below the median, as of November 11, but more snow is falling on Thursday and some is expected next week.

Stay up-to-date with Colorado's drought situation on the Drought Monitor website.