Henry Cavill Hasn't Given Up On 'Man Of Steel 2'

I honestly don’t have the words for this but I’ll try since like many people, including Cavill apparently, I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was a kid, and seeing it brought back for a reboot brings to mind joy as well as trepidation since there’s a strong desire to see this story revisited, and yet there’s a fear that it might somehow be mistreated, even with Chad Stehelski at the helm and Henry Cavill taking a starring role. I’ll be one of those that say, the story of Highlander started going downhill over the years even those of us that stood by and supported Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod before he finally passed the torch to Duncan MacLeod, played by Adrian Paul. Eventually even the series and the straight-to-video movies that came started getting played out, as the story went down a few paths that were kind of chaotic and didn’t feel as though they really connected with the main story any longer. There’s been an idea for a reboot for a while now, but up until this point, it’s been more of a pipe dream.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO