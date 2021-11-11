CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Henry Cavill Hasn't Given Up On 'Man Of Steel 2'

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry Cavill is a fully fledged nerd. The actor in his time has played some iconic roles showing just how much he enjoys geek culture, from Geralt of Rivia to the role that shot him to fame, Superman. The actor has a continuing role as the Witcher, but there is a...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Chanute Tribune

Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

Henry Cavill feels honored to be spoken about as a potential James Bond. The 38-year-old actor has revealed he'd love to speak to the producers of the iconic film franchise about replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known for...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Henry Cavill Will Be Bringing Highlander Back: Hell Yes

I honestly don’t have the words for this but I’ll try since like many people, including Cavill apparently, I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was a kid, and seeing it brought back for a reboot brings to mind joy as well as trepidation since there’s a strong desire to see this story revisited, and yet there’s a fear that it might somehow be mistreated, even with Chad Stehelski at the helm and Henry Cavill taking a starring role. I’ll be one of those that say, the story of Highlander started going downhill over the years even those of us that stood by and supported Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod before he finally passed the torch to Duncan MacLeod, played by Adrian Paul. Eventually even the series and the straight-to-video movies that came started getting played out, as the story went down a few paths that were kind of chaotic and didn’t feel as though they really connected with the main story any longer. There’s been an idea for a reboot for a while now, but up until this point, it’s been more of a pipe dream.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Henry Cavill
ComicBook

Henry Cavill Comments On Val-Zod Superman Movie In Development

Superman actor Henry Cavill addressed the Val-Zod series currently in development at DC. Word of that project starring the Black Superman ran through social media like wildfire. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Cavill about the upcoming season of The Witcher. But, you can't get the actor in a room without at least asking about Krypton and its inhabitants. There have been no plans for another Man of Steel or Superman project starring Cavill. But, he's absolutely in support of J.J. Abrams and Michael B. Jordan's project. There is room for more than one Superman, just like there are multiple Batmen and Flashes running around the DC film universe at the moment. The Witcher star thinks that having another Man of Tomorrow present speaks to the power of the character at its core. See what he had to say down below:
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Witcher's Henry Cavill addresses his Superman future

Henry Cavill has said that he would "absolutely love the opportunity" to play Superman again, as he believes there's much more he could explore within the character. Ahead of The Witcher's eagerly anticipated second season, the Justice League star was asked about DC's recently announced development of a Black Superman film – and whether he reckoned it'd impact his chances of ever reprising the role.
MOVIES
101.9 KING FM

Henry Cavill Wants to Play Marvel’s Captain Britain

Henry Cavill’s career does as Superman does not appear to be moving faster than a speeding bullet these days. With no Justice League sequel in sight, and with at least one Superman movie reportedly in development that would focus on a new version of the character, it looks like we might not see him back as the Man of Steel ever again. That raises a fun question: Could Cavill wind up leaving for the distinguished competition over at Marvel to play one of their heroes instead? He certainly wouldn’t be the first. Cavill’s a star without a superhero these days, and Marvel has plenty to spare.
MOVIES
IGN

Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play Superman: 'The Cape Is Still in the Closet'

Henry Cavill says he would love the opportunity to play Superman again in the future. Speaking with THR, Cavill said there's more opportunity for him to grow with the Superman character saying, “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of Steel 2#The Man Of Steel#Justice League#Dc
cosmicbook.news

Henry Cavill Responds To Marvel Rumors

Henry Cavill responds to the Marvel rumors of him possibly playing Captain Britain as the actor is asked if he would ever switch sides, from DC to the MCU. Previous rumors have offered that both Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson have wanted Marvel roles (Dwayne Johnson's former wife and business partner manages Henry Cavill), so THR asked about a potential Marvel role where Cavill said it would be fun to do:
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Henry Cavill opens up about Superman role: ‘There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do’

Henry Cavill has opened up about returning to play Superman in a new interview.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the The Man of Steel star reflected on portraying Clark Kent in three films based on the popular DC comics.“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill told the publication. He also reflected on the controversial scene that saw his Superman breaking his moral code to kill villain General Zod.“The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Is Interested to Play This Marvel Hero

Henry Cavill is definitely one of the most beloved actors today thanks to his role as Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. A lot of fans are petitioning for him to be the next James Bond. There are also fans who would like to see him jump to the MCU and play Captain Britain. As it turns out, Cavill is aware of it and he would be interested to take the role too.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Reportedly Making Over $1 Million per Episode

The Witcher has proven to be one of Netflix's biggest success stories, and a large part of that is owed to Henry Cavill. Cavill has proven to be a perfect fit for Geralt of Rivia, so it should come as little surprise that Netflix is paying the star quite a bit for his role. According to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is being paid more than $1 million per episode for the second season of The Witcher. That's a significant increase from his pay in the previous season, where he reportedly pulled in about $400,000 per episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Henry Cavill Reveals What He Would Change in His 'Man of Steel' Performance

Henry Cavill is pretty proud about his career choices so far, but there’s a small detail about his performance as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel he wishes he could change. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill admitted the way he smiles in the movie still bothers him, and if given a chance to redo his super-smile, he would take a different path.
MOVIES
New York Post

Henry Cavill says he’s not ready to hang up Superman’s cape

Superman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the big screen just yet. Henry Cavill last portrayed the iconic DC Comics character in Zack Snyder’s 2017 film “Justice League,” but the British actor has been toying with ways to come back to the superhero franchise. In a new interview with the...
MOVIES
Parsons Sun

Henry Cavill has unfinished business as Superman

Henry Cavill thinks he has unfinished business as Superman. The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but believes that lack of follow-up to the 2013 movie 'Man of Steel' has left him with more stories to tell as the character. Henry told The...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Henry Cavill Up for More Superman Films

Old habits die hard. So do acting roles, apparently. Henry Cavill is still itching to don the cape and play Superman again. In a recent interview, Cavill spoke about the role and how he feels there's still more to cover with his version of the character. "The killing of Zod...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Henry Cavill Explains Superman Crying After Controversial Man Of Steel Kill

The DC Extended Universe has grown into a massive franchise, but it all started with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Actor Henry Cavill became a household name in the process, and would go on to reprise his role as Superman for two more movies (so far). And Cavill recently explained Superman’s infamous crying after controversially killing Michael Shannon’s Zod.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy