5 Tampa Bay experiences that make great gifts

 4 days ago

With all this talk of supply-chain issues disrupting holiday shopping, one gift you can never worry about running low on the shelf is an experience.

What’s a better gift than a memory? Years from now you can tell that story of how you rocked the Segway while tooling around downtown or that time you saw a ghost at the Tampa Theatre.

Here are some experiences you can find around the Tampa Bay area that are gift-worthy.

Segway tour

Those goofy scooters you see motoring around town are surprisingly easy to master. And with lots of wide sidewalks in downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa, Segway

Tampa Bay gifts for the lover of all things local

With a wonky supply chain infringing on another holiday season, the mantra this year is to skip the big box stores and shop local. We decided to take it even further with locally made AND locally-themed gifts. These items are a great way to welcome your new-to-town friend, or subtly remind your loved ones far away that we live where they vacation.
A COVID shot for your little one? How these Tampa Bay parents decided

TAMPA — As a hospital worker, Sandra Hobraczk was one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine back in January. She couldn’t give her son the same protection until now. Felipe Hobraczk spent the first seven weeks of his life in intensive care with underdeveloped lungs and a heart valve that surgeons needed to close. A severe COVID-19 infection and the heart inflammation that often accompanies it would be too much of a risk for the fourth-grader, his pediatrician said, forcing his parents to put him in virtual school.
Winter the dolphin’s ‘Celebration of Life’ set for Saturday

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will hold a celebration of life Saturday for Winter the dolphin, the beloved star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies who died Thursday. The event is open to the public, and aquarium officials encouraged those who were touched by Winter’s story to celebrate her life and impact. Several events are planned, beginning Saturday and will run through Nov. 24.
Marina Bay 880: A Game-Changing Waterfront Development in Clearwater

What happens when developers of a new marina could not attain permits to build a high-and-dry boat storage facility to accompany it? At Marina Bay 880, this created an opportunity for a new owner to create a luxury condominium project with an entirely new level of design, quality and resort-style living. Marina Bay 880′s luxurious new waterfront residences were conceptualized and created by developer Andrus Development Group and built by an award-winning team including Adache Architecture (Fort Lauderdale) and Naples-based DeAngelis Diamond.
The business of Tampa’s last shrimp boats

Superior Seafoods, Inc. and Versaggi Shrimp Company, 70 and 110 years old respectively next year, are the last holdouts on the Tampa shrimp docks. Shrimp boat crews unload tons of Gulf-caught shrimp at their packing houses and they ship them wholesale throughout the country. Both companies also sell boxes of fresh-caught shrimp to customers who stop by during the day. They are next door to each other on the 22nd Street Causeway.
How Tampa Bay holiday sales could get a boost from the weather

The forecast is in — for both the holiday shopping season and the weather. National holiday sales could break records this year, according to estimates from the National Retail Federation. There’s several reasons why the federation anticipates more spending this year: average household wealth is rising and stores are pushing consumers to start shopping earlier due to supply chain issues.
Christmas Town has arrived early at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens launched its nightly Christmas Town celebration before the Thanksgiving turkey was even trussed, and that’s a good thing. We need a little Christmas, right this very minute. Three new elements this year add to the experience of the theme park dressed up in millions of lights. On Saturdays,...
AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving

AAA Travel is predicting that 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 13% from 2020. According to AAA Travel’s latest data, the combination of 6.4 million more people traveling for the holiday this year and the reopening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international tourists will result in roads and airports being more congested.
How Kevin Cash’s handling of Rays’ 2020 ending keyed 2021 success

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander got a reminder of how good Kevin Cash was at his job by how he managed one of his worst moments. Cash’s decision to lift starter Blake Snell for reliever Nick Anderson was a key factor in their 2020 World Series Game 6 loss and a major flash point for extensive criticism into the offseason, and Neander was curious to see how Cash would handle the highest-profile moment in his first six years managing.
