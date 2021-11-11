CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas to get $35.44 billion over five years from federal infrastructure bill

By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEkS3_0ctkxMIt00


Texas is expected to receive an estimated $35.44 billion over five years from the federal infrastructure bill that recently passed the Democratic-controlled Congress.

The $1.2 trillion measure, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed late Friday and President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.

The White House says funding will significantly improve Texas’ infrastructure, which according to the American Society of Civil Engineers is below average. Texas recently received a C- grade on its latest infrastructure report card.

Each state will receive infrastructure funding through an allotment formula and be able to apply for grants for additional money.

Based on formula funding alone, Texas would expect to receive $26.9 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $537 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years, the White House says. The goal would be to repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a “focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.”

Texas can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges.

In the second-largest state by geographical size, Texans primarily rely on cars for transportation. Unlike smaller states, or states on the East Coast, Texas does not have a statewide passenger rail system, commuter rail or extensive public transportation system.

Texans who take public transportation primarily do so in cities where they spend an extra 80.8% of their time commuting, the White House says. Likewise, 12% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

Based on formula funding alone, Texas would expect to receive $3.3 billion over five years to improve public transportation through various projects.

And in the largest oil producing state in the U.S., the Biden administration isn’t investing in oil and gas infrastructure in the bill, but in in electric cars.

The bill invests $7.5 billion to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers in the United States, including allocating $408 million to Texas over five years to expand the national EV charging network in Texas. Texas will also have the opportunity to apply for $2.5 billion in grant funding to build EV charging stations.

Texas is also expected to receive $2.9 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state, including removing lead pipes. Airports are slated to receive $1.2 billion.

Another $53 million over five years will go toward wildfire prevention and $42 million to protect against cyberattacks.

Texas will also receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to at least 1,058,000 Texans who currently lack it.

Under the bill, 8,381,000, or 29%, of Texas residents will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access. Roughly 14% of Texas households don’t have an internet subscription, and 4% of Texans live in areas where, under the FCC’s benchmark, there is no broadband infrastructure.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill

The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden plans to sign into law has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more. The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It’s a historic investment that the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate […]
TRAFFIC
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Commuting#Democratic#The White House#Bridge Investment Program#Texans
enr.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay Affirmed by US Court, Agency Ordered Not to Implement

A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court in New Orleans on Nov. 12 unanimously affirmed its week earlier stay of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandated COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and masking for roughly 80 million employees of companies and other employers with 100 or more workers, including those in the construction industry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
FCC
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy