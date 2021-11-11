CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cranberry production stays afloat with price increases, other Thanksgiving items with lower inventory

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0ATC_0ctkxCTd00
Thanksgiving Party Table Setting Traditional Holiday Stuffed Turkey Dinner GMVozd/iStock

NEW YORK — With supply chain issues hitting the fresh food industry, due to delays and struggles to get products from farms to store shelves, certain Thanksgiving staples like cranberries will have a steeper cost and potentially less stock.

Ocean Spray president and CEO Tom Hayes joined Good Morning America on Thursday to address the upcoming run on Thanksgiving items and how his company's signature fruit has had to stay afloat amid supply chain woes.

"Ocean Spray has had supply chain challenges, the whole industry has. We will continue to do our best to keep supplies going and supplies on shelves, but we've had to be resilient this year," Hayes said. "We're owned by 700 family farms and they continue to do everything they have for 90 years to keep the supply flowing, but it has been a challenge. Whether it's steel cans and making supply chain adjustments, we have had to do it, and this year has been difficult of course."

When it comes to price forecasting, Hayes explained that his company "unfortunately" has to pass on the rising production costs to consumers.

"That's just a reality. We have a lot of costs going up -- all ingredients, transportation. It is something that is continuing to affect us as a company and we do have to pass those on," he said. "Remember, they're family farms, so we have to make sure they have a livelihood too and we're balancing that. We haven't taken pricing in 10 years at Ocean Spray. We're doing our best to keep costs down, but we have taken pricing and are looking forward to still having a great season."

By the end of October, there were already some shortages on other crucial Thanksgiving items.

Turkeys were 60% out of stock, which was a little more than half of stock compared to the same time last year. Yams and sweet potatoes were 25% out of stock, while stock on refrigerated pies were down 5% and cranberries were 20% out of stock.

If consumers shop early, those products should be available, but -- with price increases at the highest in 30 years -- they will cost more.

To save some money on the total bill, experts recommend shopping now for non-perishable items and considering a potluck style Thanksgiving to spread the cost around.

"This is our super bowl at Ocean Spray," Hayes said. "We are working day in and day out, all night in a lot of cases, to deliver products to the market."

"My advice is to be absolutely flexible. Whether it's jellied, whole or fresh cranberries," he added. "Plan early and make sure you get to the grocery store. It will be a happy Thanksgiving, but you have to demonstrate more flexibility than you have in the past."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising - The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Cranberries#Cranberry#Turkeys#Ocean Spray#Good Morning America
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gas prices remain high as OPEC denies pressure to quickly increase oil production

DALLAS — Drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump as the statewide average remains above three dollars for the third straight week. “Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above $3.00 per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”
DALLAS, NC
WDBO

Thanksgiving travel: Plan now for high prices, crowded roads and weather

After a COVID-19 minimized celebration last year, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel is on track to be busy and expensive. AAA is estimating that more than 53 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday next week. That is 13% higher than in 2020, the “Today” show reported. Some travel...
TRAVEL
themreport.com

Report: Housing Inventory and Prices Down In October

Weary homeseekers aren’t going to see any relief soon as the latest Market Pulse report from. HouseCanary, a real estate valuation brokerage whose team of economists regularly researches and reports industry trends, found that inventory levels dropped again last month to near record low levels. HouseCanary predicts that this negative...
REAL ESTATE
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC+ Panel Still Favors Cautious Production Increase

After slumping by more than 3 percent on Wednesday, oil prices returned to rallying early on Thursday as the first reports from the OPEC+ meetings indicated that the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) supports keeping the current cautious approach to easing the cuts. As of 10:00 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
krcrtv.com

Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving approaches

REDDING, Calif. — Thanksgiving might be a little more expensive this year. A grocery store owner in Redding says he had to think twice before placing an order of turkeys because the price has increased by at least a dollar per pound, and they could be increasing even more as the holiday nears.
REDDING, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local Italian restaurant forced to raise menu prices to stay afloat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Michael Schmitt would say, there's not a job he hasn't done at Angio's Italian Restaurant. “I was 17, it was the summer after my senior year and I just had a lot of my friends worked at the old place and I was just out of high school, looking for something to do,” Schmitt said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tire Business

Marangoni to increase prices in Europe/Middle East on retread products

ROVERTO, Italy — Marangoni Retreading Systems is increasing prices for all of its products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company did not specify how much the increase will be, but it said the increases will vary across specific products by brand and business unit. Marangoni said this...
BUSINESS
WINKNEWS.com

As food prices increase, expect a more expensive Thanksgiving dinner

Your grocery receipts may be getting shorter but how much you spend is going up, and just in time for Thanksgiving. WINK News reporter Andryanna Sheppard has been tracking grocery prices for months and has seen prices of just about everything go up. Experts have been saying this Thanksgiving will...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy