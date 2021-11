A new nameplate is coming to the Mazda lineup next year in the form of the 2023 CX-50 SUV, which will take on compact crossover rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson, the Nissan Rogue, and the Toyota RAV4. Mazda hasn't released much information about the CX-50 yet, other than a blurry teaser image seen in a promotional video. But the company has said that all-wheel drive will be standard and that it will share a platform with the subcompact CX-30 crossover and the Mazda 3 compact car. We expect a duo of four-cylinder engines will be offered—one naturally aspirated and one turbo—both paired with a six-speed automatic.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO