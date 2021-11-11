CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminiscence Blu-ray Review

By Allison Rose
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acting talent can carry this movie only so far but eventually, the disjointed and clichéd script falls apart so much that nothing can save it. The word reminiscence is a noun meaning a story told about a past event remembered by the narrator. Looking back on memories can be a...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Sci-Fi Movie Of All Time

No one is quite sure what the earliest works of science fiction were. Of course, it depends on definitions. Britannica notes one of the first examples is Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” which was released in 1726. Perhaps the most famous pre-20th Century work of science fiction is Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s “Frankenstein” released in 1818. There […]
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Secret of the Blue Room, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) As Universal’s trademark plane spanning the globe appears on screen and eerie strains of Swan Lake play on the soundtrack, the viewer seems set to enjoy a journey into one of the studio’s classic monster flicks. Released during Universal’s Golden Age of Horror, the film about to unfold has many of the genre’s trappings but is more an atmospheric whodunit.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Blu-ray: Celia

Contemporary distributors did not know how to promote it; the first British publicity poster suggested a crude exploitation film, and US distributors crassly renamed it Celia – Child of Terror. Set in Victoria, Australia in 1957, we first see nine year-old Celia Carmichael discovering her beloved grandmother dead in her bed, later enduring a visceral nightmare where a scaly creature tries to enter her bedroom window. The monster is a Hobyah, the subject of the macabre fairy-tale read to Celia at school.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Just a Gigolo on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Just a Gigolo on 8th November, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Paul von Przygodski (David Bowie), a young Prussian gentleman, arrives in the trenches in time to be caught in the final explosion of the Great War. After recuperating in a military hospital, where he is mistaken for a French hero, he returns to Berlin. His family home has been turned into a boarding house, his father (Rudolf Schündler) is paralyzed, and his mother (Maria Schell) is working in the Turkish baths. Attempting to find a new purpose, his childhood friend, Cilly (Sydne Rome), abandons him for fame and fortune; his former commanding officer, Captain Kraft (David Hemmings), tries to persuade him to join his right-wing movement and a widow, Helga von Kaiserling (Kim Novak), briefly seduces him with the finer things in life. In a society where the individual comes first and anyone can be bought, he is recruited by Baroness von Semering (Marlene Dietrich) as one in her regiment of gigolos. The cynical and decadent world of entertaining rich widows leads an increasingly disillusioned Paul to a poignant, chilling end.
MOVIES
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Thandie Newton
Person
Jenny Lind
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Win a Free Guy Blu-ray Signed by Ryan Reynolds

Enter for a chance to win a copy of Free Guy on Blu-ray signed by the star of the film himself, Ryan Reynolds!. A plethora of exciting new titles, including some exclusives, are headed to Crackle this November!. “Free streaming network Crackle announces new exclusives, movies, and series for November,...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Superman: The Animated Series Comes To Blu-ray

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam reviews SUPERMAN: THE COMPLETE ANIMATED SERIES on Blu-ray!. Purchase your copy of SUPERMAN: THE COMPLETE ANIMATED SERIES at Amazon today! -- https://amzn.to/3CzvB2H. ABOUT SUPERMAN: THE COMPLETE ANIMATED SERIES. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Superman: The...
COMICS
thedigitalbits.com

Angel for Satan, An (Blu-ray Review)

Discobolo Film/Compass Film (Severin Films) The last of Barbara Steele’s Italian Gothic films, An Angel for Satan (aka Un angelo per Satana) has also been one of her more difficult films to track down due to its limited availability. Never released theatrically in the US and rarely available on home video, especially in English, it’s one of her more sought after European titles. Helmed by Camillo Mastrocinque, who had directed Christopher Lee in Terror in the Crypt only a couple of years prior, the film doesn’t offer much in a story sense that’s particularly groundbreaking. Key moments don’t really occur until the end of the film when a series of plot twists materialize. Of course, the best thing about the film is Barbara Steele’s performance. Playing dual roles, sometimes within the same scene, she exudes a domineering and sexy demeanor at times, but on the flipside, she plays a more demure and softhearted person. Her interactions with other characters in these revolving states of being is what makes the film worth seeing. There’s also a sense of atmosphere to this little seen melodramatic thriller, but it’s mostly the performances that drive it than the other elements.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Death Screams (Blu-ray Review)

1982 (September 28, 2021) United Film Distribution Company (Arrow Video) Released during the slasher boom of the early 1980s, Death Screams (originally released on home video as House of Death) is one of those homespun horror films with the potential to either be interesting or exactly what you think it will be. In this case, it’s one of the stranger titles from that era. It fails to follow traditional slasher formula with a kill every ten minutes or so, ala Friday the 13th. In fact, there are very few murders, and the killer doesn’t start dispatching the main cast until the final ten minutes. Prior to that, we’re given an enormous amount of characterization, including a young woman who lives with her overbearing but loving grandmother, holding out for the right man to come along. As such, it’s inexplicably layered at times. We get to know these people in a way that gives them far more dimension than one would expect. The killings seem almost like an afterthought. On the other hand, when the kills finally happen, the majority of them are not that satisfying or just plain confusing. It’s also clear that certain elements of the script were left out of the final film, including the killer’s motivation. Add to that a ridiculously over-the-top musical score that belongs in a 70s cop show or a James Bond film, as well as a couple of Playboy Playmates who are primarily clothed, and you have an oddly put together horror film.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

The Night House – Blu-ray Review

As a whole, The Night House is at its best when it blurs the line between reality and imagination. During these moments, the tension and atmospheric dread are raised with the first-rate direction by David Bruckner (The Ritual) and his talented crew. Not to mention, the cinematography by Elisa Christian makes exceptional use of negative space to create the Negative Space Man. Of course, the sound design team also does brilliant work because the smallest of sounds becomes that raises the tension that much more. After all, the smallest detail can make the largest impact.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘Creepshow Season 2’ Available on DVD and Blu-Ray this December!

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to CREEPSHOW Season 2 from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. The five-episode season and bonus episodes A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) star Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Ted Raimi (Buddy Thunderstruck), Ali Larter (House On Haunted Hill), Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider-Man), Iman Benson (Alexa and Katie), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser Franchise), Keith David (21 Bridges), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), Eric Edelstein (Shameless), Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Denise Crosby (Ray Donovan), Justin Long (Lady of the Manor), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Prisoners of the Ghostland on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Prisoners of the Ghostland on 15th November, we’ve been given 3 copies to give away on Blu-ray. In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Evil Dead Gets a Groovy 4K Blu-ray Box Set Deal

Lionsgate Home Entertainment recently unveiled The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, which includes (almost) all of the Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) that you can handle. Specifically, The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). It also includes a ton of bonus features - including The Evil Dead DVD, which includes over three hours of content. There's even a book for collectors.
MOVIES
Macomb Daily

‘Respect’ socks it to us on Blu-ray, DVD

You can bring a little “Respect” home with you as of this week. The Aretha Franklin biopic, starring Jennifer Hudson and released in theaters during August, is now out on Blu-ray and DVD. The sets feature a variety of bonus content, including a documentary short on “The Making of ‘Respect,” interviews with Hudson, director Liesl Tommy and others on the creative team and a session with cast, crew and members of the Muscle Shoals “Swampers” who recorded with Franklin during the ’60s.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Henry Cavill Up for More Superman Films

Old habits die hard. So do acting roles, apparently. Henry Cavill is still itching to don the cape and play Superman again. In a recent interview, Cavill spoke about the role and how he feels there's still more to cover with his version of the character. "The killing of Zod...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: Visconti's Controversial THE DAMNED Is a Blessing From Criterion

Helmut Berger, Dirk Bogarde, Ingrid Thulin and Charlotte Rampling star in Luchino Visconti’s X-rated anti-Nazi drama. By 1969, a pivotal year of unease regardless of which filter one views it, Italian master filmmaker Luchino Visconti had already reinvented his career at least once. Through tumult and transformation, the dichotomies inherent...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Belfast Theatrical Review

While there is always violence in some part of the world at any given time, the 1960s seemed to have been one of the most intense decades in history. In 1963 a Buddhist monk named Thích Quảng Đức sat down in a busy street in Vietnam and burned himself to death in protest. Five years later, again in Vietnam, US troops murdered over three hundred civilians in what has become to be known as the My Lai Massacre, and on US soil, amongst the chaos of the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King, Jr. and President John F. Kennedy were assassinated.
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn comes to 4K Blu-ray via Arrow Video – Review

Based on a short story by Stephen King, 1984’s Children of the Corn emerges from the cornstalks in a new 4K Blu-ray from Arrow Video. While Children of the Corn is rarely brought up when discussing the best King adaptations, it more than makes up for its low-budget in terms of atmosphere and performances, and has somehow inspired nearly a dozen direct-to-video sequels in its wake.
MOVIES

