Reminiscence Blu-ray Review

1982 (September 28, 2021) United Film Distribution Company (Arrow Video) Released during the slasher boom of the early 1980s, Death Screams (originally released on home video as House of Death) is one of those homespun horror films with the potential to either be interesting or exactly what you think it will be. In this case, it’s one of the stranger titles from that era. It fails to follow traditional slasher formula with a kill every ten minutes or so, ala Friday the 13th. In fact, there are very few murders, and the killer doesn’t start dispatching the main cast until the final ten minutes. Prior to that, we’re given an enormous amount of characterization, including a young woman who lives with her overbearing but loving grandmother, holding out for the right man to come along. As such, it’s inexplicably layered at times. We get to know these people in a way that gives them far more dimension than one would expect. The killings seem almost like an afterthought. On the other hand, when the kills finally happen, the majority of them are not that satisfying or just plain confusing. It’s also clear that certain elements of the script were left out of the final film, including the killer’s motivation. Add to that a ridiculously over-the-top musical score that belongs in a 70s cop show or a James Bond film, as well as a couple of Playboy Playmates who are primarily clothed, and you have an oddly put together horror film.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO