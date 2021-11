TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Monday announced the fall 2021 recipients of KDOT’s Cost Share Program in Linwood. “These 20 new Cost Share projects will repair and modernize transportation infrastructure in communities across Kansas,” Kelly said. “I want to congratulate all of the communities that were awarded projects and thank them for their collaboration in this program. My administration is committed to fixing and maintaining our roads and bridges in every corner of the state.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO