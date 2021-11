Marvel’s Avengers will add a new Superhero in the form of Spider-Man later in November and a brand new key art shows the superhero in action. Spider-Man was always confirmed to be a PlayStation console exclusive before the game was even out. It never saw the light of the day until recently, when it was revealed that Spider-Man will come to Marvel’s Avengers as part of a free update on November 30. The catch here is that this new superhero is exclusive to PlayStation consoles, so if you own a PC or Xbox, well, you are out of luck.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO