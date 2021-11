Depression is one of the most common psychiatric disorders. Recently, studies demonstrate that antidepressants generating BDNF not only maintain synaptic signal transmission but also repress neuroinflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and IL-1β. Therefore, promoting BDNF expression provides a strategy for the treatment of depression. Our recent research has indicated that programmed cell death 4 (Pdcd4) is a new target for antidepressant treatment by facilitating BDNF. Herein, we modified Pdcd4 specific small interfering RNA (siPdcd4) with the rabies virus glycoprotein peptide (RVG/siPdcd4) which enables it cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB). We found that RVG/siPdcd4 complex was selectively delivered to neurons and microglia and silenced the expression of Pdcd4, thereby up-regulating the level of BDNF and down-regulating IL-6 and IL-1β expression. More importantly, RVG/siPdcd4 injection attenuated synaptic plasticity impairment and protected mice from CRS-induced depressive behavior. These findings suggest that RVG/siPdcd4 complex is a potential therapeutic medicine for depression.

