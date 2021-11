The Eagles will travel to Louisville Friday night to play Holy Cross in the first round of the KHSAA Class A Football Playoffs. The game will start at 7:30 pm est. Ticket prices will be $10 at the gate. Middle-School students will pay $ 2, while 10 and under are free. Holy Cross will accept both cash and credit card at the gate and the concession stand. They do not allow backpacks on campus for games. Obviously, this does not apply to players (fans only).

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO