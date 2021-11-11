CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 42 Predictions

By Jeff Fox
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Holloway (-700) vs Yair Rodriguez. Former long-time featherweight champion Max Holloway is my pick here, taking on the returning Yair Rodriguez, but I’m going nowhere near a -700 line (oops – forgot I have to bet $100 on every fight – damn). Rodriguez is a feared striker, but Holloway is...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 42 last night

Last night (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 42. Though the event could not compare to the previous pair of pay-per-view (PPV) weekends, a stellar main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez promised action, and there were some sneakily great match ups hidden throughout the night.
MMAmania.com

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

When former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight strap-hanger, Max Holloway, returns to action vs. knockout artist, Yair Rodriguez, this weekend (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, know that current kingpin Alexander Volkanovski is a very interested spectator. Barring some type of catastrophe, Holloway vs. Rodriguez...
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez fight card

We’re back to the Fight Night cards for the next two weeks. In fact there are only five UFC events total for the rest of 2021, starting with this Saturday’s show on November 13th in Las Vegas. In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on Mexican star Yair Rodriguez, with a title shot most likely at stake (for Holloway at the very least). The co-main is a heavyweight bout between veterans Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
MMAWeekly.com

Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodrigez in epic battle at UFC Vegas 42

Former featherweight champion and top contender Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 42 main event on Saturday. Rodriguez entered the bout ranked No. 3 in the 145-pound division and took the fight tot the former titleholder. In the opening round, Rodriguez battered Holloway’s lead leg with kicks. Holloway pressed forward and targeted the body of Rodriguez. At the end of the first frame, Rodriguez was up on the scorecards.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
casscountynow.com

Lee’s opponent changes for UFC Vegas 42

Andrea Lee was set to fight Jessica Eye on Nov. 13, at UFC 42 in Las Vegas inside the UFCAPEX, but a couple of weeks ago Eye pulled out of the fight citing health issues.Since that time Lee, ranked 12th in the women’s flyweight division, has been assigned a new ...
MMA Fighting

Deron Williams, Frank Gore explain motivation behind boxing match, worst part of fight training

Deron Williams and Frank Gore are entering a whole new world. On Dec. 18, the sports stars will make their professional boxing debuts on the undercard of Showtime’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Williams and Gore were standouts in basketball and American football respectively, with Williams making three NBA All-Star teams and leading a competitive Utah Jazz squad for several seasons, and Gore recently retiring as one of the most productive running backs in NFL history.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gets mobbed in Mexico City

This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
theScore

UFC fighters give predictions for Usman-Covington 2

In anticipation of Saturday's UFC 268 main event between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in New York, theScore asked UFC fighters for their predictions. (Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.) Stephen Thompson, welterweight: I have Usman winning. We've seen the progression he has made in his last...
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in stream

The UFC is back at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. This time it has a match-up that, on paper, promises quite a show. The main event of Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez seems impossible of delivering a dud, with both men known for action and thrilling finishes. Unfortunately, the...
chatsports.com

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad slated for UFC Vegas 45

A key welterweight matchup is on tap for the UFC’s final show of 2021. MMA Junkie confirmed on Thursday that #5 ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will take on #9 ranked Belal ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad at UFC Vegas 45 on December 18th. Thompson (16-5-1) is coming off a decision loss...
fcfighter.com

UFC Vegas 42: Max Holloway Outscores Yair Rodriguez in Thrilling Headliner

Here are the results from UFC Vegas 42, which saw former featherweight champ Max Holloway record a decision win over Yair Rodriguez. Rodriguez scored numerous times with punishing calf kicks and punches, but Holloway kept coming and repeatedly landed with shots of his own. The star also took the fight down several times and battered Rodriguez from above.
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 42 Results: Max Holloway Decisions Yair Rodríguez

UFC Vegas 42 went down today (Sat. November 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It was headlined by a meeting between Max Holloway...
mmanews.com

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 42

The final UFC Vegas 42 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez in a...
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 42 Reactions & UFC Vegas 43 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 42 post-fight press conference video live stream

As soon as UFC Vegas 42 wraps up tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night that features...
mymmanews.com

Joel Alvarez dusts Thiago Moises off in one at UFC Vegas 42

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, once again tonight, November 13, 2021, for UFC Fight Night 197, also known as UFC Vegas 42. Headlining the event is featherweight match up between top contenders Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Headlining the preliminary card was a bout contested in...
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Vegas 42 Prediction: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung breakdown, betting odds

South Korean middleweight prospect Da Un Jung will face off with Nigeria’s Kennedy Nzechukwu in a clash at UFC Vegas 42. Both men coming off momentum in their last bouts promise an exciting match-up with finishing possibility at every moment. Kennedy Nzechukwu, nicknamed “The African Savage” is currently riding a...
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Vegas 42 Predictions: Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua breakdown, betting odds

At UFC Vegas 42, Cortney “Cast Iron” Casey and Liana “She Wolf” Jojua will meet in the women’s flyweight division. A former FN Global champion, Jojua had fans chomping at the bit to see her fight when she entered the UFC in 2019. Yet, the 26-year-old Georgian has suffered mixed results in the octagon so far, going 2-1 promotionally. Casey on the other hand, with a total of eighteen fights has already competed with some of the division’s best including Claudia Gadelha, Angela Hill, and Michelle Waterson. However with fighting the best comes mixed results as well.
