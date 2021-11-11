CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Campaign: The First Hands-On Video Preview

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe played the first four hours of the Halo Infinite single-player...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Halo Infinite: 'Streets' Multiplayer Map Revealed - IGN First

Halo Infinite's lead multiplayer level designer Cayle George takes us on a walking tour of 'Streets', a new Arena multiplayer map for Halo Infinite's upcoming free-to-play multiplayer component, due out on December 8 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. IGN will have exclusive Halo Infinite coverage all November long as part of our IGN First editorial initiative.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite | UNSC Archives - Unspoken

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assigned to a freighter escaping the destruction of Harvest, two Marines confiscated alien energy shields while defending passengers from an enemy boarding assault. Their heroics led to a technological breakthrough that accelerated the development of the Master Chief's defense system.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Halo Infinite campaign re-reveal, GTA remasters, Intel 12th Gen CPUs

Another week, another DF Direct Weekly and our show kicks off with the re-reveal of Halo Infinite's campaign - the source of much controversy upon its initial showing last year. From my perspective, it's a solid showing with clear improvements in many areas of the visual presentation, plus a lot more thought put into the edit. However, questions persist: we're still only seeing just one environment when the initial engine reveal promised so much more. Also, it's not yet clear what Halo has to gain from its metamorphosis into a full open world beyond upgrade paths and resource management - but with just over a month before release, answers should be forthcoming in short order.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Single Player#Open World
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Teaser Video Is Emotional Story About Origins Of Master Chief's Energy Shields

With Halo Infinite's December 8 release date closing in, Microsoft's marketing machine is kicking into high gear. A new video from the UNSC Archives teaser campaign features a UNSC soldier sharing an emotional story through sign language about a difficult battle that ultimately led to the discovery of the energy shield technology that would be used for the Master Chief's suit.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Latest Marketing Video Tells A Canon Emotional Story

Halo games have a ton of unexplored lore still to dive into. When each new game comes out, there are some thrilling marketing videos to hype up the launch. We’ve seen quite a few based around the UNSC rather than strictly based around the main protagonists. That trend is still holding strong with Halo Infinite’s latest video upload. Today, players can get more insight into how the UNSC managed to gain some vital alien technology.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Halo Infinite Does Not Need A Battle Royale Mode

Ever since the announcement of Halo Infinite, it’s felt like discourse has surrounded whether or not the game’s multiplayer should support some kind of battle royale mode. To be fair, it feels like these days that any game that doesn’t come bundled with a battle royale of some kind will just lead to idiots on Twitter with football players or anime characters in their profile picture to proclaim “dead game” like they’re the arbiter of player metrics, but I digress.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite campaign: Spartan Killer Jega is a 'disturbing' hunter

In a new interview, 343 Industries developers have provided details about Jega 'Rdomnai, one of the Banished's "Spartan Killers" that players will encounter in-game. Jega has been designed from the ground up to be "creepy" and "disturbing," with an emphasis on his qualities as a deadly hunter. Jega will be...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Spartans won't floss in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has discussed its approach to the game's battle pass, telling players not to expect silly dances in the game. Infinite's multiplayer is free-to-play supported by a seasonal $10 battle pass. It launches alongside the campaign on 8th December. While the battle pass will contain a raft of cosmetics...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Video Shows the Backstory of Master Chief’s Newest Tool of The Trade

Today Microsoft released a brand new video dedicated to its massively-anticipated first-person shooter Halo Infinite. We meet the civilian engineer responsible for “Project Magnes” originally rejected by the UNSC, but ultimately adopted as the technology of Master Chief’s newest tool of the trade, the Grappleshot. Like the previous video of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Project Magnes UNSC Archives

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Check out the latest UNSC Archives on Project Magnes in Halo Infinite. Learn how the grappling hook was made and tested.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

New Halo Infinite Teaser Reveals the Grappleshot Invention

With the second episode of these short videos coming from the Halo archives, 343 Industries reveals the invention of the Grappleshot, which is supposed to be a part of Halo Infinite and essential Master Chief’s accessory. At the height of the Human-Covenant conflict, a civilian engineer built a prototype for...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

First Look At Halo Infinite's Opening Level (4K)

Halo Infinite's upcoming release marks an exciting time for Xbox fans the world over. The return of Master Chief is shaping up to be an exciting affair and we're giving you a quick 4K look at the opening mission from 343's latest adventure!. In this clip, we find John-117 fighting...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite Battle Pass functionality explained by 343

Halo Infinite Battle Pass functionality was recently detailed by 343, shedding new light on on how they’ll work in-game. Speaking with IGN, 343 Industries confirmed that Battle Passes will set players back $10 USD (we’re working on Australian pricing now). Infinite‘s first Battle Pass is called Heroes of Reach and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Reveals New Battle Pass Details

Prior to its launch in a little under a month, 343 Industries has revealed more details about the battle pass system that will be featured in the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. While 343 has given a broad outline of how it plans to implement battle passes with Halo Infinite in the past, the studio has now offered up even more information about how the first pass that will arrive with the game's launch next month will function.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Halo Infinite’s open world finally makes sense after today’s previews

Halo Infinite is going open-world, but not that open-world. A round of campaign previews from various outlets have dropped today, and the game’s broad structure is starting to make sense. While early looks at the campaign suggested something akin to a Far Cry, it sounds like Halo Infinite is essentially going to be in the same format as previous series campaigns, just with all the individual missions stitched together into a larger whole.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy