Video Games

Halo Infinite Campaign Discussion: We've Played It!

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIGN's Miranda Sanchez and Ryan McCaffrey share their thoughts on Halo Infinite's single-player campaign...

www.ign.com

windowscentral.com

Halo: MCC 20th Anniversary update to add Xbox-themed armor and more

Halo: MCC is getting a special 20th Anniversary update that adds several cosmetics inspired by the franchise's history. Some of the new items that will be available include the armor Master Chief wore during Halo's 1999 reveal, Xbox-themed armor accessories, a Grunt Plush backpack, and more. The new items will...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Halo Infinite campaign re-reveal, GTA remasters, Intel 12th Gen CPUs

Another week, another DF Direct Weekly and our show kicks off with the re-reveal of Halo Infinite's campaign - the source of much controversy upon its initial showing last year. From my perspective, it's a solid showing with clear improvements in many areas of the visual presentation, plus a lot more thought put into the edit. However, questions persist: we're still only seeing just one environment when the initial engine reveal promised so much more. Also, it's not yet clear what Halo has to gain from its metamorphosis into a full open world beyond upgrade paths and resource management - but with just over a month before release, answers should be forthcoming in short order.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

We've Played the Big Animal Crossing Update - NVC 585

Nintendo dropped the new Animal Crossing update early, and we have impressions of the new features in New Horizons. And, with the rumor that Seth Rogen will star in a solo Donkey Kong animated film, we match other Nintendo characters with the Hollywood stars that should play them. Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, Kat Bailey, and Michael Swaim this week on Nintendo Voice Chat. 00:00:00 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons v2.0 Chat 00:12:29 - Donkey Kong Movie & Fan Casting Nintendo Characters 00:29:25 - Shin Megami Tensei V Thoughts 00:34:39 - Top Nintendo Games: A Link to the Past 00:41:25 - Kat Takes 00:45:41 - News Blast 00:50:34 - What We're Playing 00:57:34 - Question Block.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: war, space adventures and a bit of robbery. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the Fracture in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite will have multiple armors sets rotating in and out of the available seasons. Many of the battle passes featured in Halo Infinite will have a legendary armor set that players can earn. Still, this armor set will be canon-related, or they’re going to have a unique customization layer for players. For those who want to earn the more exciting and creative skins, you’ll have to part in The Fracture, a unique game mode headed to Halo Infinite’s online multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Halo Infinite Early Access And DLC Leak Online

A Halo Infinite Early Access digital bundle has been spotted on the Microsoft Store ahead of the game's launch next month. We don't know much about the bundle's release date or contents just yet, as the store page is pretty bare, but it looks like some people will be getting the chance to play Halo Infinite ahead of schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

I’ve never played a Halo, but I met Master Chief through memes

Despite owning an Xbox 360 as my first console, I’ve never played a single Halo in my life. Despite this, I’m weirdly familiar with Master Chief — or, at least, the meme version of Master Chief. I don’t really know about Master Chief’s canon story, or the struggles he faces,...
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

Halo Infinite: Will It Exceed Expectations?

In this Slogging post, the team at HackerNoon discuss the upcoming Halo game, Halo Infinite. We talk about what we think of the game and whether we think it is up to scratch. In this Slogging post, the team at HackerNoon discuss the upcoming Halo game, Halo Infinite. We talk about what we think of the game and whether we think it is up to scratch. We also discuss what we want from the game when it releases.
VIDEO GAMES
News Ledge

Now We Know What To Expect From Halo Infinite’s Open World

Halo Infinite’s open-world promises to be more expansive than previous Halo games, but it’s also no Assassin’s Creed. That’s according to IGN’s Miranda Sanchez, who spent four hours strolling around the Zeta Halo ring. Her full preview is well worth a read and includes more about combat and the story.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Crossplay in 'Halo Infinite' Will Let You Play With Anyone on Any Compatible Platform

Games in the Halo series have long been considered flagship titles for Xbox consoles. While the game has previously been available on both Xbox systems and PC, the franchise is widely regarded as pioneering the Xbox brand in the console industry. The first game, Halo: Combat Evolved, was released as an Xbox launch title in 2001, with its PC port following in 2002.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

After years of waiting, Halo Infinite is almost here. On December 8, gamers around the world will once again step into the Mjolnir boots of Master Chief and fight their way across a massive Halo ring world. Ahead of the game’s arrival, we’re highlighting Halo Infinite with one of our biggest cover stories in years. We’ve got 20 pages of in-depth detail on Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer, alongside a wealth of interviews with the development team at 343 Industries that brought the game to life.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Best Buy is selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console in stores today

US retailer Best Buy has confirmed that it will be selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console bundle in stores today. The first ever limited edition Xbox Series X console officially launches today to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original Halo’s release. To stand a...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Has New Teaser Amid Rumors of Surprise Multiplayer Launch

Halo Infinite Devs Shared a New Emotional Teaser About the Story Behind Master Chief’s Exoskeleton Tech. Halo Infinite fans were treated to a brand new teaser that gives more information about how Master Chief got his exoskeleton technology. The video was released amid ongoing rumors—that the devs have neither confirmed nor denied—that the game’s multiplayer element is going to be launched earlier than scheduled as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Third Halo Infinite ‘UNSC Archives’ teaser shows the sacrifices made to make Master Chief’s exoskeleton

Microsoft has been releasing a series of Halo Infinite teaser videos known as the ‘UNSC Archives’. These videos are live-action shorts that span a few minutes and offer a glimpse of the creation of Master Chief’s iconic arsenal. The teasers expand the lore of the Halo franchise, giving fans a rare view of the universe as shown through the eyes of human civilians. The third UNSC Archive was released today.
VIDEO GAMES

