Halo Infinite Campaign Discussion: We've Played It!

Nintendo dropped the new Animal Crossing update early, and we have impressions of the new features in New Horizons. And, with the rumor that Seth Rogen will star in a solo Donkey Kong animated film, we match other Nintendo characters with the Hollywood stars that should play them. Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, Kat Bailey, and Michael Swaim this week on Nintendo Voice Chat. 00:00:00 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons v2.0 Chat 00:12:29 - Donkey Kong Movie & Fan Casting Nintendo Characters 00:29:25 - Shin Megami Tensei V Thoughts 00:34:39 - Top Nintendo Games: A Link to the Past 00:41:25 - Kat Takes 00:45:41 - News Blast 00:50:34 - What We're Playing 00:57:34 - Question Block.
