OSDH launches updated version of COVID-19 data dashboard

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 50 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, and 27, including Garfield County, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level this week. From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard has a new look.

On Wednesday, OSDH said its updated dashboard “streamlines data and offers a more user-friendly, interactive way to access information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccination rates and other COVID-related statistics in Oklahoma.”

According to OSDH’s Situation Update, 3,926 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past week, including 420 on Wednesday, for a total of 650,689 cases. There are 5,071 active cases, a decrease of 1,327 since last week.

CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 11,581 deaths, a weekly increase of 172, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,373 — a weekly increase of 61, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County is 476.

Hospitalizations

The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 36,749 — 5.7% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 377 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 18 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 48 since last week. Of those, 127 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 17 with five in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had three confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported four patients on Wednesday with one in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 22.7% of the total, and 189 adult inpatient beds, or 50.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

COVID-19-positive cases among students and staff at Enid Public Schools increased over the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has five students in isolation after testing positive. Emerson and Longfellow middle schools both have one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has six students and one staff member in isolation.

Eight student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Three each at Adams and Hoover, and one each at Glenwood and McKinley. Glenwood also reported three positive cases among staff members, and Adams and McKinley each had one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

One student from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers was in isolation after testing positive, as was one staff member from the child nutrition department.

In total, there were 22 COVID-19-positive cases among students and seven among staff members.

No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.

Autry Technology Center also did not report any COVId-19-positive cases in the past week.

One Northern Oklahoma College Enid student tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. One is also quarantining for possible exposure.

Of NOC’s 323 total cases, 285 individuals have been physically present on campus.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported no active cases among students and staff as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Epidemiology report

OSDH said its weekly epidemiology report that due to a change in data processing, last week’s report included six days worth of data, and this week’s report, Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, included eight days. Therefore, the percent change was not calculated this week.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, 4,652 cases were reported, which is 351 less than the previous report, Oct. 24-29, which had 4,301. The number of deaths reported over the eight days was 132.

From Halloween through Nov. 6, 10,708 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 4,107, or 7.3%, were positive, the report states.

In the last 30 days, 225 of 1,252 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 63.6% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 90.4% of people 65 and older, while 54.5% of people 12 and older and 80.3% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.

Overall in Oklahoma, 60.3% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 50.5%. From Nov. 2-8, 72,238 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 10,881 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,777,502 with 1,683,842 fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 weekly case increases per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,929 cases, an increase of 30.

• Kingfisher with 2,628, an increase of 16.

• Noble with 1,924 cases, an increase of 21.

• Woods with 1,662, an increase of seven.

• Alfalfa with 1,336 cases, an increase of 14.

• Blaine with 1,548 cases, an increase of 32.

• Major with 1,327 cases, an increase of 34.

• Grant with 705 cases, an increase of four.

