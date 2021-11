The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team continued its unbeaten streak against the Union Dutchwomen on Friday night, outlasting its ECAC opponent by a score of 2-1. On paper, this game was slated to be a blowout. The Bobcats (8-0-2) came into this game ranked No. 8 in the country, while Union (2-8-1) was still searching for its first conference win. The visitors held their ground, with sophomore goaltender Olivia Rinzel having one of her best games in her collegiate career. The same can be said for Quinnipiac senior Logan Angers, as she was able to maintain her rebounds and limit the damage to only a single goal.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO