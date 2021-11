Now that the fall season is here why not go horseback riding in some of the most scenic backwoods of Arkansas. I find it to be very therapeutic when riding a horse through the mountain valleys, lakes, and river regions in Arkansas. Imagine the views you'll get when riding along some trail creekside through wooded forests with its changing colors of the fall season. There are numerous stables that offer riders different skill levels depending on their experience or first time on a horse.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO