The Texarkana Texas Police Department has identified the two suspects arrested in yesterday's shooting and homicide that occurred just before 2 PM on Sidney Drive. 18-year-old Kamorian and 19-year-old Kieran Meachum remain in custody in the Bi-State Jail for the murder of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. According to TTPD, the victim was shot in the chest and died at the scene. After investigation detectives have determined there was some type of altercation between Kamorion and Ulises at Texas High earlier that day. Both were suspended, but they continued to argue with one another where it eventually led to a street fight that involved some other teenagers as well.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO