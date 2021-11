Despite surviving one of Vermont’s largest outbreaks of Covid, Gloria Kravetz died as a result of being isolated in the lockdown. I was my mom’s advocate; I helped her to eat and provided emotional support. When facility doors locked me and other “nonessential personnel” out in March 2020, lives were saved. When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and facilities failed to reinstate visitation, despite the vaccine and our gained knowledge of how the virus was transmitted, deaths from Covid turned into deaths from isolation.

