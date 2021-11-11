Child care a barrier to federal aid

Child care in Washington state and in the U.S. is a broken economic system, according to providers and other experts. The pieces just don’t fit, despite small and large efforts to fix the problem. Even care that meets only minimum licensing standards is too expensive for many parents,
A bill working its way through Congress would infuse early care and education programs with unprecedented levels of federal funding. Meanwhile, programs are struggling to hire and retain teachers. North Carolina child care centers were searching for an average of 4.5 teachers in September (compared to a total average teaching staff of 9), found a survey from the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) Council.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Programs run by tribal and local governments are seeking to help child care providers in Juneau but challenges remain even with higher wages and bonuses the programs make possible. Little Eagles and Ravens Nest Child Care Center has advertised continuously for positions since opening in February...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Women — and some men — in Congress have been fighting for government child care assistance for almost 80 years. With President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social services package, they are as close as they have ever been to winning. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Thanks to the Texas Legislature, seniors graduating this spring have to apply for federal or state financial aid. This is especially important to students because they’re more likely to enroll in college when they become aware of the financial resources available tho them. Friona students make up a large population...
The pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of early childhood education and care to the broader economy. Now, Delaware’s child care industry is getting some help to do that work. The state will put $120 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act toward the industry, Gov....
Governor Kim Reynolds is releasing a report developed by a task force she asked to examine the shortages in child care options for Iowa parents. The governor says the average Iowa family spends more on child care than it does on housing. She indicated the recommendations are geared toward infrastructure rather than employee pay. Reynolds said the State of Iowa will immediately support a web-based platform that lets child care providers share services, like human resources and group purchasing. Reynolds also announced she is directing another 200 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to help child care centers around the state.
President Joe Biden wants to bring the same discerning, common-sensical governing style to American child care that has his job approval rating in the low 40s. In other words, look out below. The child care proposal that House Democrats have written into Biden’s Build Back Better “human infrastructure” bill may...
For Tonya Muhammad, who runs the Lil Critters family day care in Hawthorne, spring of 2020 was, in a word, “horrible.” The early rush on cleaning supplies meant that she and her husband had to criss-cross Los Angeles to find disinfectant, sourcing bottles of Lysol from a dental supply company and aloe vera from a local nursery to make homemade hand sanitizer.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she plans to give up to $200 million of federal pandemic relief funding to Iowa child care centers that lost money because of the pandemic. The applications for the new child care center pandemic relief program aren’t open yet. But Reynolds said that is just one of several steps she’ll take in the coming months aimed at improving child care access and quality based on the new recommendations from her Child Care Task Force.
The business of child care has operated in a strained market for years — low wages for workers and high costs for parents. Now, the pandemic is showing just how vital and fragile our child care system is. Early in the pandemic, providers were hit hard by big changes in...
Back in the day, city and county leaders believed they needed to get a handle on the child care challenges facing the county, so the City of Sturgeon Bay earmarked $10,000 and Door County government earmarked $20,000 for a future child care study. Fast-forward to a time of increased awareness...
Valley business leaders recognize that providing affordable, accessible child care is an investment they have to support. “Child care can be one of the great equalizers,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. “I think it deserves an investment by all business leaders.”. The administration...
