Fund teachers, health care in state budget

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to promote an equitable state budget. Medicaid must...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

michiganradio.org

Amid staffing crisis, health care leaders ask state to fund vague $650 million plan

With a health care worker shortage so dire that hospitals are being forced to close beds, delay transferring patients, and divert ambulances elsewhere, Michigan’s leading health care associations announced Thursday they are teaming up to offer a solution: asking the state Legislature for $650 million to “recruit and retain health care workers.”
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

Audit Urges Changes to Save on State Worker Health Care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An audit has found that the cost of Vermont state employee health care jumped between 2010 and 2019 and urged changes to save money. The report released Friday by State Auditor Doug Hoffer found that the cost of annual medical reimbursements for state employees, retirees and their families increased 51% in that time from $94 million to $142 million, the Burlington Free Press reported.
VERMONT STATE
9&10 News

State Superintendent Calls for More Funding for Teacher Shortage

School districts are already stretched tight with staffing. Any sort of hang ups with COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines and the district has had to close. Northern Michigan has seen several districts across the area forced to do just that recently. “There’s a shortage of teachers and this isn’t new but...
EDUCATION
#Health Care#Medicaid
mhealthintelligence.com

Self-Funded Employer Health Plan Launches Virtual Primary Care

The payer has taken the virtual-first route and will allow members to receive regular virtual primary care from the same physician. Members can also access other healthcare professionals including mental health specialists and care navigators through Centivo VPC. Patients will attend telehealth visits with their primary care providers via a...
HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis standards of care for staffing of health care systems throughout the state. According to the state, crisis standards of care are guidelines for how the medical community should allocate scarce resources. With the reactivation, the state says hospitals are allowed to The post State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH SERVICES
snntv.com

Budget includes teacher raises, end to FSA

FLORIDA- Governor Ron DeSantis announced his Education Funding plans for next year. For the third year in a row, Florida is looking to increase teacher salaries. “Our goal is to increase particularly,” DeSantis said. “The average minimum salary in the State of Florida, so we can continue to attract great people into the teaching profession, when I became governor, the average minimum salary was around 40,000 now it’s close to 47,000.”
FLORIDA STATE
KFYR-TV

Late push in state legislature for more health care workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are in the process of allocating $1 billion in federal aid, but there are late efforts to move funds around. Among the major themes is putting more funds towards workforce development, especially in health care. North Dakota, like many others, have lost workers in this field and have been crushed for more than a year. The call isn’t just for clinic workers, but also staff for independent living.
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Education
WTOP

$95M fund aims to make sure all DC resident have health care they need

D.C. is launching a $95 million fund to target health care equity focused on disparities for historically underserved District residents, officials said Thursday. “As we continue to transform our health care system and attack disparities in health outcomes, this historic, $95 million Health Equity Fund will allow us to implement strategies specific to the needs of our communities,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.
HEALTH
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf: State Insurance Exchange Opens for 2022 Health Care Coverage

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the beginning of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period for health care coverage through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace. “Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov. Wolf said. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them...
HEALTH
Worcester Business Journal

State health plan legislation could add $20M to health care costs

Calls from lawmakers and advocates to have insurers cover health care services from fertility preservation to medical marijuana ran headlong Tuesday into an industry that said the Massachusetts Legislature already mandates it to cover more than any other state in the nation. The testimony before the Joint Committee on Financial...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Environmental Health & Safety Teacher

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Middle, Secondary and Further Education establishments around the world. The UAE government is looking to appoint Environmental Health & Safety teachers to start employment from March and August 2022. As part of the UAE Education reforms, they are looking to recruit teachers to raise the standards of Environmental Health and Safety education in government schools throughout the 7 Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. You will be expected to teach Environmental Health & Safety studies to Emirati students in KS3 / KS4, KS5 if suitably qualified.
EDUCATION
Sheridan Press

Learn health care deadlines

Deadlines for health care are all over the place. It seems that this time of year I get lots of calls about health care whether it is Medicare, a Medigap policy or the Marketplace Insurance (aka Affordable Healthcare Act), so I am going to give you some deadlines for open enrollment.
HEALTH SERVICES
KTTS

Missouri One Of 10 States Challenging Mandate For Health Care Workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A coalition of 10 states has filed a lawsuit challenging a new rule by President Joe Biden’s administration requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit filed Wednesday in a Missouri federal court follows similar ones filed by Republican-led states against Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal contractors and business with more than 100 employees.
MISSOURI STATE
local21news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
POLITICS
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS

