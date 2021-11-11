Fund teachers, health care in state budget

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Middle, Secondary and Further Education establishments around the world. The UAE government is looking to appoint Environmental Health & Safety teachers to start employment from March and August 2022. As part of the UAE Education reforms, they are looking to recruit teachers to raise the standards of Environmental Health and Safety education in government schools throughout the 7 Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. You will be expected to teach Environmental Health & Safety studies to Emirati students in KS3 / KS4, KS5 if suitably qualified.

