Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement commemorating Veterans Day:. “On Veterans Day, Americans come together in gratitude for the courageous heroes who have answered our nation’s call to serve. Since our earliest days, and in our darkest hours, generations of patriots have proudly stepped forward to defend our nation: from the fields of Yorktown to the beaches of Normandy to the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of the Middle East – and, over the last year and a half, the frontlines of the pandemic. And after their tours of duty, veterans have blessed our nation with their continued service in our politics, our businesses and our communities.

