Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short, has alleged that Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock simply to capitalise on its enormous value while the share price is still high.Mr Burry tweeted: “Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”The investor made the claim a few days after delivering a dire warning for the economy, tweeting that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO