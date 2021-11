Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Here we go again - the annual entry from Call Of Duty, a series that is now not so much stuck in a rut as it is desperately scrambling between three different ruts, but not trying especially hard to escape any of them. This year, we’re back in World War II, giving modern or near-future combat a skip year. Please, contain your surprise.

