343 Industries have confirmed that Jeff Steitzer's iconic announcer will be added to Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode after launch. Halo fans finally got the chance to play Infinite during some technical tests last month, with 343 inviting players to give their feedback on what they did and didn't like. One prominent complaint was that Big Team Battle didn't include Halo's iconic announcer, Jeff Steitzer, and instead had Spartan Commander Agryna speaking over the match instead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO