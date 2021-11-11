Is GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on Game Pass?

Few games shook the industry or even pop culture like Grand Theft Auto III did in 2001. Coming from seemingly nowhere, it quickly grew from cult hit to mainstream sensation. Sure, the GTA series on PlayStation had a reputation for being a vulgar and violent yet captivating sandbox, but the shift to a full 3D Liberty City in GTA3 shattered our perception of immersion possible at the time. Subsequent releases of Vice City and San Andreas built on the mold set by Rockstar, with bigger locations, more vehicles, weapons, activities, and debauchery. As the generations passed and GTA evolved into what we know it to be today with Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, the original 3D trilogy became more of a fond memory, left to stay in the past than to be played in their original forms. That is, until today.
