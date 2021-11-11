Is GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on Game Pass?

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 11th, 2021. It’s Pocky day here in Japan. I’m not sure what that means beyond the fact that the shops put all their Pocky up-front today and you can sometimes get some branded bits and bobs. I suppose more relevant to most of our readers is that it is Thursday, and there are a bunch of new Switch games to look at. We’re partying like it’s the first half of the 00s today thanks to the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definive Edition and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and I am all for it. There are plenty of other games to check out today, plus the usual lists of new and expiring sales. Let’s have a gander!

