Where To Get Helicopters in GTA Vice City? Locations and Areas

GTA 3 Espresso 2 Go is a mission you receive from Asuka Kasen of the Yakuza, and if you're here reading this then you've probably discovered why it's considered to be one of the toughest missions of the whole GTA series. Even revisiting it through the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition with improved controls does little to soften the blow, as you try to destroy coffee stalls all over the three islands while the Cartel makes their best efforts to ram you off the road, and all against a fairly strict time limit! If you're looking for a GTA 3 Espresso 2 Go map for all of the stalls locations then we've got it here, along with some pointers to give you the best chance of passing the mission.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO