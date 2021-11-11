CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA DFS Plays for Thursday, Nov. 11

By Renee Miller
nbcsportsedge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
basketball-addict.com

Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks

The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham, Marvin Bagley was asked to […] The post Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Andre Drummond
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Fantasy Sports#Dfs#Raptors#Nbc Sports#Nba News Headlines Feed#Dfs Tools#Yahoo#Pg#Covid#Pacers
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis ejected from Bulls vs Lakers game for tying shoe laces; Fans dejected

Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy