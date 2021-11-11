Vipers victorious on the road

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Valley Central) — The RGV Vipers gained their first road victory of the season when they defeated the Greensboro Swarm 123-101 the night of Nov. 10.

The Vipers were able to outscore Greensboro at the end of every quarter with the help of Trevelin Queen, Mfiondu Kabengele, and Marcus Foster who came off the bench for the game.

Queen took the night with a whopping 26 points, while both Kabegele and Foster tied at 20 points each. Garrison Matthews, Anthony Lamb, and Christian Vital all scored in the double digits to put the Vipers over the top for the win.

According to a press release, the Vipers held the largest lead against Greensboro came near the end of the fourth quarter when they led with 23 points.

The Vipers will stay on the road for a rematch with Greensboro on Nov. 13.

