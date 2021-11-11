Tiftarea's Murphy inks with Auburn

CHULA — Family means much to Tiftarea Academy’s Hayden Murphy. The senior baseball player was surrounded by family Wednesday morning as he signed a baseball scholarship with Auburn. And it was the family environment at Auburn, said Murphy, that influenced his decision.

“It’s like another step,” said Murphy after the ceremony at Tiftarea’s gym. “They’ve been committed to be, I’ve been committed to them.” Murphy verbally committed to play with Auburn after his eighth grade season.

Murphy said he felt close to Auburn as soon as he made contact with them. He also has the assurance that if an injury ends his career, the Tigers will take of him.

“It’s a great day in the life of Hayden Murphy,” said Panthers head coach Dusty Griffis at the start of the signing celebration. Griffis opened with a prayer.

Former head coach and upper school principal Chance Benson said that Murphy’s signing did not come by luck. “There are only a few individuals who are blessed with the skills who put in the time and effort to reach the level of excellence that Hayden has done.”

Out of all the athletes Benson said he has coached, Murphy’s work ethic is second to none. Every time Benson has visited Five Star in Tifton, Murphy has always seemed to be there. “Hayden is special,” he said.

An All-State selection and Co-Region Player of the Year in 2021, Murphy hit .436 for the Panthers with an unbelievable ERA of 1.37, according to stats input on GameChanger. Murphy struck out 99 hitters in 61 innings, all while belting four home runs, driving in 16 and scoring 43 times.

Murphy’s baseball successes have taken him across America, including to the Perfect Game All-American Classic at San Diego’s Petco Park this summer. Murphy combined with several other pitchers to throw a no-hitter.

“It was awesome,” he said of the experience, while admitting that in true baseball tradition of no one talking about no-hitters, he did not know he was in the middle of one until the ninth inning. “A great experience, a lot of great players.”

In addition to all his coaches, Murphy has gotten support from a former Tiftarea player, Cade Marlowe. Marlowe, a Minor League outfielder with the Seattle Mariners organization, is currently playing fall baseball. Murphy said he and Marlowe communicate often.