SWFL TOP EMPLOYERS

The annual Southwest Florida JobLink job fair Tuesday aims to fill more than 300 positions in the region. The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference center at Drury Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport FGCU, 9950 University Parkway. Companies offering on-the-spot interviews will include Amazon, Summit Broadband, Cypress Living, Crowther, Lee County, Collier County, Chick-fil-A, Collier County schools and many others. Jobs available at the job fair include customer service, labor and construction, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse, education and more. To pre-register for the event, visit the Florida JobLink website.
