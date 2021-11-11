SWFL TOP EMPLOYERS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

SOURCE: SOUTHWEST FLORIDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCE NOTE: * DATA AS RECENT AS 2018 Q3; ** DATA AS RECENT AS...

Florida Weekly

SWFL INSIDER

Southwest Florida is an international shelling mecca, a sub-tropical paradise for many of the more than 100,000 species of shells that can be found on the globe. Shelling hotspots include the Ten Thousand Islands, Captiva, and South Beach and Tigertail Beach on Marco Island. But the centerpiece of any Southwest...
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

SWFL SHOPPING

At this open-air lifestyle shopping center, you’ll find everything from groceries and other everyday essentials to custom-made apparel and goods from local boutiques. Eateries and entertainment options at the recently renovated center make Bell Tower a place to connect before, during and after work. And with two adjoining hotels, it’s a day-to-night destination for rediscovering the art of shopping and the delight of dining.
LEE COUNTY, FL
BUILT IN SWFL

Southwest Florida’s living options will suit any budget and style. All you have to do is take your pick.
Florida Weekly

SWFL BY BICYCLE

Back in the early 1980s, Southwest Florida was about as bike unfriendly as an area could get. Bike lanes, paved shoulders and shared sidepaths weren’t what traffic engineers cared about — they just needed traffic lanes to keep up with the double digit rate of population growth, so that’s what they built.
UPS begins 3-day national hiring push, aims for 600 workers in SWFL

UPS is kicking off a three-day nationwide hiring blitz Thursday, with the goal of hiring around 100,000 employees throughout the U.S. and at least 600 in Southwest Florida, offering a gateway into a brand-new career and a way to get some extra cash during the holiday season. If you’re a...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois based companies ranked among top in nation for best employers of veterans

Military Times has released its 2021 rankings for the best employers for veterans. In Illinois, The Boeing Company is the best employer for veterans and former military personnel. The criteria for the rankings are based on military-connected employment programs, benefits and support systems. The Boeing Company is currently ranked 7th...
ILLINOIS STATE
Florida Weekly

NEW AROUND SWFL

Now in its 40th year, the Taste of the Islands gives visitors access to special dining opportunities at the Sanibel and Captiva Island restaurants throughout the month of November. A portion of Taste of the Islands proceeds benefits the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island. Participants can...
SANIBEL, FL
#Southwest Florida
Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Best Buddies SWFL surpasses gala goal

Best Buddies Southwest Florida announced it surpassed the 2021 Champion of the Year Gala fundraising goal by 15%, raising a total of $103,000 for its second in-person gala. As the top fundraiser, Laura Georgelos of Laura Georgelos Luxury Homes was crowned the 2021 Grand Champion of the Year for the local organization.
Bonita YMCA/YMCA of SWFL to launch Rock Steady Boxing

The Bonita Springs YMCA/YMCA of SWFL has announced the launch of their new Rock Steady Boxing program on Mondays at 12:15 p.m. The launch party for the new program is on November 8th at 12:15 p.m. This program was made possible with the support of the Parkinson’s Foundation. The Rock Steady Boxing program uses fundamentals of boxing training in addition to specific exercises that studies have shown to reverse, reduce and even delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

SWFL GARDENS

Naples Botanical Garden sits at 26.1085 degrees north latitude. This is noteworthy because it is devoted to flora that grows between the 26th latitude north and south. One doesn’t have to travel to Brazil or the Caribbean islands or Southeast Asia to sample what grows in all those places. Those parts of the natural world thrive right here, in a kind of window to the world.
Join the smart density discussion with SWFL Inc.

At SWFL Inc., our vision is to build a vibrant and prosperous community in Southwest Florida where businesses and people thrive. Every policy, program and challenge we take supports that vision. We believe that workforce housing, water quality and workforce development are of the utmost importance when it comes to fostering this vision.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Children First Named Top Place of Employment in Sarasota-Manatee for Third Consecutive Time

Children First has been recognized as a top employer in Sarasota-Manatee in the “Best Places to Work” competition for the third consecutive year. Hosted by independent firm Best Companies Group and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the competition identifies and recognizes our area’s top employers who demonstrate workplace excellence and are known for retaining and recruiting the best and brightest employees.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

Tamiami Angels invest in Naples medical device company

Angel investors from Southwest Florida invested additional equity in Catalyst OrthoScience, a Naples-based medical device company that has developed an innovative approach to shoulder-replacement surgery. The members of Tamiami Angel Fund IV invested $669,791 in Catalyst OrthoScience’s fourth “Series D” preferred stock offering. Together with prior investments from members of...
NAPLES, FL
JobLink’s annual job fair on Tuesday set to hire hundreds in SWFL

The annual Southwest Florida JobLink job fair Tuesday aims to fill more than 300 positions in the region. The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference center at Drury Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport FGCU, 9950 University Parkway. Companies offering on-the-spot interviews will include Amazon, Summit Broadband, Cypress Living, Crowther, Lee County, Collier County, Chick-fil-A, Collier County schools and many others. Jobs available at the job fair include customer service, labor and construction, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse, education and more. To pre-register for the event, visit the Florida JobLink website.
Snowbird influx brings supply and demand challenges to SWFL

Things are getting much busier this time of year in Southwest Florida, and the lack of workers in many industries creates further complications. What are the best strategies for consumers and business owners?. It helps to remember this isn’t just happening in Florida, it’s happening everywhere. And though it may...
