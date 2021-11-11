CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippings: Isaiah Hartenstein has been the most positive surprise for Clippers fans

By Sabreena Merchant
clipsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost players signed to training camp deals don’t end up making the final roster — per Keith Smith, it only happens once every few years. This year, five players accomplished that feat, but none have been better than Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein came into camp competing for the third center...

www.clipsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
clipsnation.com

The Clippers bench continues to bring the energy

“Although we’re down a couple guys, we’re still extremely talented. I won’t let no excuses creep into our minds. We’re good enough with what we got for right now.”. Those were the words of L.A. Clippers leader and Western Conference player of the week Paul George after the team’s fifth straight win, as he continued to acknowledge the collective effort that has seen a tough start to the season completely flipped on its head.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Chauncey Billups
basketball-addict.com

Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks

The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham, Marvin Bagley was asked to […] The post Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Cavaliers#The Golden State Warriors#Reacts#Draftkings Sportsbook#Sb Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Would Have Been Named Kevin Pratt If His Parents Never Split Up

Because of his reputation over the last few years, fans often forget that Kevin Durant had a difficult upbringing before he entered the NBA. As a child, Durant was raised by his mother, Wanda, and because of this, the two have an incredibly close relationship with each other. Growing up,...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis ejected from Bulls vs Lakers game for tying shoe laces; Fans dejected

Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
NBA
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy