Tesla has started selling a home charger with a J1772 connector instead of the standard proprietary Tesla plug. Since this announcement follows news that Tesla will allow all electric vehicles (EVs) to use its chargers in the Netherlands, it looks like the automaker might be opening up its walled garden. While the new J1772 connector isn’t as prevalent in Canada as CCS charging ports, it’s exciting to see Tesla take other EVs seriously.

