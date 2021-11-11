CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

10 Game Franchises That Need to Be Revived, From 'SSX' to 'Dino Crisis'

By Evan Ramirez
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many great games, and in turn, great franchises out there, it's often easy to forget about the other excellent series that have been seemingly lost to time. This becomes even more relevant as one’s backlog continues to balloon in size. Because of that, there is a lot we really...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

'Battlefield 2042' Portal Mode Will Let You Revisit Past Games in the Franchise

With just over a week to go before its highly anticipated release, Electronic Arts and DICE have now offered a closer look at Battlefield 2042‘s new Portal mode. Designed to be an extensive configurator for your own servers, Portal will allow players to create and host custom games with all the assets from the game itself as well as a few of the franchise’s most beloved installments, including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. You’ll get to pick and choose exactly what you want to have in your sessions, including everything from game modes, maps, weapons, and vehicles to a whole range of modifiers such as weather events, friendly fire, damage multipliers and even projectile speeds. You’ll also be able to customize other details such as the user interface, enemy AI, and what your soldier can and cannot do.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Could another Saw video game be in the franchise’s future?

Is it possible that we could see a new Saw video game in the franchise’s future? While the 2009 game wasn’t well-received, the next one could be great. Earlier today, Bloody Disgusting noted that Mark Burg and Oren Koules, founders of Twisted Pictures and producers of the Saw movies, did a Reddit AMA discussing the potential for a new Saw game.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Of All the Video Game Remakes, Why Not SSX?

Arcade-style sports games had quite the following in the early and mid-2000s. From Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to the many iterations of FIFA and NFL titles, these games had lasting impact on players, with many continuing to play new games or seeing remakes or remasters of their favorites. One such series was SSX, the popular snowboarding game that was released just over 20 years ago.
NFL
PlayStation LifeStyle

Lionsgate is Going to Make Games Based on the Saw Franchise

Two prominent Lionsgate producers have revealed that the company is looking to create games based on the popular horror series Saw. Answering questions from fans on Reddit, the producers stated that Lionsgate has brought them “some amazing projects.” While details are still scarce, they assure fans that the project will “100% happen.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Unfathomable revives an excellent board game lost to licensing hell

Just as modern board games were hitting their stride in the late 2000s, so too was the modern era of prestige television. Those two worlds collided with Battlestar Galactica: The Board Game, designed by Corey Konieczka. Sadly, it went out of print years ago, with even beat-up versions now collector’s items sold at a premium.
HOBBIES
Collider

Xbox Adds Over 70 New Games to Backward Compatibility in Final Update

Microsoft has announced that 76 games are arriving today in the Xbox backward compatibility library. Announced during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Event, over 70 games will make up what is being called the final update to the backward compatibility program in celebration of two decades of the console. This list includes some notable fan-favorite games being added such as the Max Payne trilogy, NIER, the F.E.A.R series, and TimeSplitters 2, among many others. The games added today will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X/S consoles with the titles from the original Xbox also receiving a resolution increase.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'League of Legends: Hextech Mayhem' Trailer and Release Date Announced

Riot Games announced a spinoff of their game League of Legends, called Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. Riot Forge describes the game as a "fast-paced rhythm runner," and is being developed by Choice Provisions. The trailer is narrated by the character Ziggs, who is the playable character in...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Elder Scrolls VI' Will Be Xbox Exclusive, Phil Spencer All But Confirms

We don't know when The Elder Scrolls VI will be made available, but we can now be certain about the platform it will be released on. The sequel to the much-beloved and critically acclaimed Skyrim will be available only on Xbox, similar to all current and future Bethesda releases. There was confusion surrounding the title being platform exclusive, as it was arguably Bethesda's biggest release, and was announced before the studio's parent company was acquired by Microsoft.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Wants To Kick Cheaters From The Whole Franchise

Since its release, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" has polarized gamers. While the game has enjoyed mostly positive reviews from critics, the newest entry into the "Call of Duty" series has been hit with an average user score of 4.6 on Metacritic with criticism directed towards what some describe as a lack of content, poor map design, and issues multiplayer in general. One major issue in particular prior to the release of "Call of Duty: Vanguard" pertained to cheaters, who practically ruined the game's beta phase. Cheating in "Vanguard" included the use of wall hacks and even the spreading of a computer virus in the previous series entry, "Warzone."
VIDEO GAMES
/Film

Overlooked '80s Cartoon-Toy Franchises Ripe For Revival

Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and even non-Disney-owned name brands like Star Trek and Fast & Furious, it helps a film or TV series' odds to be part of a franchise that already has a certain amount of audience buy-in. This principle extends to properties that made their debut as cartoon shows with attendant toy lines during the 1980s.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Microsoft Unveils 20th Anniversary Xbox Controller and Headset

A game-changing gaming console is celebrating a huge birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than brand new accessories designed just for the occasion? Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console is celebrating its 20th birthday on November 15th, and the software giant is releasing a string of translucent accessories just in time for the anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Bad Robot Enlists Epic Games Vet Tanya Watson As Games COO & President

Bad Robot Games, the video game division of JJ Abrams’ production banner, has tapped games industry vet Tanya Watson as COO and President. Watson is a former Epic Games executive, who served on the original creative team behind Fortnite, and Squanch Games co-founder and CEO. She will help lead the company’s mission to reinvent how stories are played. She will lead Bad Robots’ team with CEO Anna Sweet. “Bad Robot Games will build on Bad Robot’s DNA of storytelling and worldbuilding and apply the special lens of what makes games and interactivity distinct,” said Watson. “Our publishing organization is rethinking, from the...
BUSINESS
IGN

Halo Infinite - UNSC Archives: Lightbringers Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Halo Infinite ahead of the game's release on December 8, 2021 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. After the Covenant bombarded a UNSC excavation site, Colonial miners volunteered to extract an ore needed to fortify the Master Chief's exoskeleton. Only the ore reached the surface before the ongoing attack threatened total collapse.
VIDEO GAMES

