A bulk carrier carrying a chemical cargo has been given the boot from South Africa’s Port of Durban after it began spewing toxic fumes during cargo operations. The NS Qingdao was discharging at the port earlier this week when its chemical cargo was apparently soaked by rain, causing the cargo to become unstable and release the toxic fumes into the atmosphere. The vessel was evacuated from the port and towed out to sea in order to ventilate its hatches offshore.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO