Weld County, CO

SWAT Team Deployed To Arrest Weld County Man Wednesday

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
A Weld County man wanted for severely beating, and strangling a woman was caught with meth, fentanyl, and heroin upon his arrest by the Weld County SWAT team on Wednesday afternoon. That's according to a post...

