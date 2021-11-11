CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

SWAT Team Deployed To Arrest Weld County Man Wednesday

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Weld County man wanted for severely beating, and strangling a woman was caught with meth, fentanyl, and heroin upon his arrest by the Weld County SWAT team on Wednesday afternoon. That's according to a post...

kowb1290.com

Cheyenne Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Armed Meth Trafficking

A 32-year-old Cheyenne woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to a criminal complaint, the Drug Enforcement Administration began surveilling Brittany Ann Weaver in January after the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County DA Responds to 2nd Formal Charge

Special Bar Counsel has filed a second formal charge against Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove, claiming that "she is a persistent and ongoing threat to public safety in Cheyenne." The formal charge, filed Oct. 18, references two cases -- the Rodney Law case, in which first-degree sexual...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
More Than $5K Worth of Tools Stolen in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a shed in the 1300 block of Southwest Drive. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred sometime between Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. "Over $5,000 worth of tools were taken to include a 60-inch...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Casper Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Armed Meth Trafficking

A 29-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray says Joseph Anthony Hooker was involved in bringing substantial amounts of meth into Casper from the...
CASPER, WY
UPDATE: McCormick Jr. High Student Hit and Killed by SUV Near Campus

A McCormick Junior High School student died Friday morning after they were hit by an SUV near campus, Cheyenne police said. Friday, November 5 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a vehicle incident involving a juvenile near McCormick Jr. High School located at 6000 Education Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a 13-year-old male, of Cheyenne, attempted to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk. While crossing, he was struck by an on-coming Ford Escape. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of vehicle remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
