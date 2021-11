Materialise has agreed to exercise its option to acquire Link3D, with the $33.5 million deal expected to close before the end of the year. Though the deal is still subject to set of conditions considered ‘typical for this type of transaction’, Materialise expects to acquire 100% of the Link3D equity interests in the next few weeks. Materialise's interest in acquiring Link3D was first announced in April, with CEO Fried Vancraen suggesting the move would “help us to remove some of the complexity associated with scaling 3D printing as part of a connected, industrial manufacturing process.”

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO