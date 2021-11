WARREN — Like so much of Rhode Island, Warren’s identity has always been tied to the coast. Its fortunes too. The land now occupied by the town, rich in hunting and fishing grounds, was at the heart of the ancestral home of the Pokanoket Nation, the head tribe of the confederation of Native people who greeted the Pilgrims when they arrived in the New World in 1620.

WARREN, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO