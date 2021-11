On this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, we extend our appreciation and thoughts to our active duty military personnel, and we pay tribute to the many millions of veterans who have served our country over the past 246 years. We also wish to memorialize the passing this year of our brother-in-law, Commander Barry Rowe; and acknowledge the other veterans of the Jones and Moskowitz families who served during major wars from the Civil War to the War On Terror.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO