The pact between the drug firm and the group is aimed at giving equitable access to treatments and vaccines for people in disadvantaged parts of the world. Pfizer has announced it has signed a voluntary license agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) involving the drug firm’s oral antiviral drug candidate PF-07321332, administered in combo with low-dose ritonavir. The terms of the agreement empower MPP to facilitate additional production and distribution of the investigational antiviral (pending regulatory authorization or approval) by granting sub-licenses to qualified generic medicine manufacturers; the goal of the pact is increasing equitable access to treatments and vaccines to poorer regions of the planet.

