Orioles 2021 #17 Prospect Kyle Bradish
Hard throwing over the top right-hander started off red hot in AA before struggling a bit in AAA. Recovered to finish strong and comes in as the #17 prospect. Pitches (current/future value) Fastball: 50/50. Change: 40/45. Slider: 45/55. Curve: 40/50. Command: 40/45. SeasonTeamLevelAgeH/9HR/9BB/9K/9K/BBERAFIPWHIPAVGBABIPLD%GB%FB%. 2019LAAA+228.00.84.710.72.34.284.081.42.231.31223.7%43.9%32.4%. 2021BALAA244.60.03.317.15.20.000.810.88.149.33319.0%47.6%33.3%. 2021BALAAA248.81.04.110.92.74.263.791.43.251.33519.0%43.3%37.7%. Most Likely Future...www.orioleshangout.com
