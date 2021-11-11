Man alleges Texas GOP Chair Allen West hit him in the face during scuffle over mask at airport

AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) – Texans For Greg Abbott Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Beto O’Rourke announced he is running for office yet again:. “From Beto O’Rourke’s reckless calls to defund the police to his dangerous support of the Biden Administration’s pro-open border policies, which have resulted in thousands of fentanyl deaths, Beto O’Rourke has demonstrated he has more in common with President Biden than he does with Texans. Governor Abbott proudly supports the men and women of law enforcement, has deployed Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel and resources to secure the border, and has created a business climate that has made Texas the economic engine of America. The last thing Texans need is President Biden’s radical liberal agenda coming to Texas under the guise of Beto O’Rourke. The contrast for the direction of Texas couldn’t be clearer.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO