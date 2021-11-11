CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Man alleges Texas GOP Chair Allen West hit him in the face during scuffle over mask at airport

By Ariana Garcia
yourconroenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West admitted he engaged with in a physical altercation at the Dallas Fort-Worth Airport on Nov. 3 is claiming the 2022 gubernatorial hopeful hit him in the face while tearing off his mask, according to Michael Williams of the Dallas Morning...

Dallas Observer

In Bid for Governor’s Mansion, Allen West Will Have to Win Over the Texas GOP

The Army requires its soldiers to take up running, and despite needing a pacemaker, the 60-year-old retired lieutenant colonel has retained the habit. In the mornings, Allen West gets up by 5:30 and pounds the pavement for 4 miles, sometimes longer. The Republican politician says it’s during these times that he can ask for wisdom and discernment from God. And it was during one of these jogs in the quiet, predawn hours that he decided to pull the trigger: He would run for Texas governor.
TEXAS STATE
yourmileagemayvary.net

TX GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West “Flicked” Off Man’s Mask At DFW Airport

Another day, another mask confrontation. However this one’s a little different. The catalyst was a candidate for the governor of Texas. Allen Bernard West is an American politician and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. He represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 and served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas from 2020 to 2021. On July 4th of this year, he announced he was running for governor of Texas, challenging the incumbent, Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Allen West admits to 'flicking' mask off man in Dallas airport confrontation

Texas Republican gubernatorial hopeful Allen West admitted to not wearing a mask at the airport before physically confronting another traveler. The conservative firebrand, who was hospitalized last month with Covid-19, said the incident happened Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. "This morning at the airport a man starts yelling at...
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Allen West says he flicked person’s mask off after being 'berated' at DFW

DALLAS — Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West said he was involved in a confrontation at DFW International Airport Wednesday that led to him “flicking” the mask off a person who insulted West for walking through the airport maskless. West said in a statement that DFW Airport police responded and took...
DALLAS, TX
floridianpress.com

Allen West Involved in Physical Altercation at Airport

Former Texas GOP Chairman and now Gubernatorial candidate Allen West could be charged with a misdemeanor after an altercation with an irate individual who accosted him at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. According to a statement he made on Twitter, West was confronted by a man who...
IRVING, TX
klif.com

DFW Airport Police Release ‘Mask Flicking’ Incident Involving Allen West

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – DFW Airport Police ON Wednesday released an incident report on the alleged ‘mask flicking‘ incident involving Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West. The department says that the retired Lt. Colonel was investigated on an allegation of simple assault but was not arrested. According to police, a man in...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

POLL: Abbott’s response to Beto O’Rourke announcing run for Texas governor

AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) – Texans For Greg Abbott Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Beto O’Rourke announced he is running for office yet again:. “From Beto O’Rourke’s reckless calls to defund the police to his dangerous support of the Biden Administration’s pro-open border policies, which have resulted in thousands of fentanyl deaths, Beto O’Rourke has demonstrated he has more in common with President Biden than he does with Texans. Governor Abbott proudly supports the men and women of law enforcement, has deployed Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel and resources to secure the border, and has created a business climate that has made Texas the economic engine of America. The last thing Texans need is President Biden’s radical liberal agenda coming to Texas under the guise of Beto O’Rourke. The contrast for the direction of Texas couldn’t be clearer.”
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Wild Wild West – Texas GOP Candidate for Governor Involved in Physical Altercation at DFW Airport

DALLAS, TX – Former head of the Texas Republican Party and gubernatorial candidate, Allen West, released a statement Thursday morning regarding an incident with a "left-wing partisan" at DFW Airport in Dallas.  West claims in a press release that while at the DFW Airport, on Nov. 4, a person approached him and "cursed and insulted him for not wearing a mask." During the conflict, West responded by "flicking" the  person's mask off of their face. The DFW Airport Police were dispatched to the airport terminal where "West has gladly spoken to the officers." "West will not cave to bullying by…
TEXAS STATE
yourconroenews.com

$1K reward set for fatal hit and run in Montgomery

Authorities have set up a $1,000 reward as they ask the public to help them track down the tractor trailer driver they say fatally hit another motorist before fleeing in Montgomery. A preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 5, a white tractor trailer stopped at the...
MONTGOMERY, TX
