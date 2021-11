Another week of college football has come and gone, and it was one of the most exciting ones of the season this year thanks to upsets all around the country. Most notably, upsets in the Big 12 and the Midwest, headlines by Kanas knocking off Texas on its own home turf. Because of the Jayhawks’ big win over the Longhorns, Kirk Herbstreit has named Kansas his top team of the weekend on a list of eight teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO