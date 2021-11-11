Tampa Bay area pets looking for fur-ever homes

Hernando — Anastasia

Anastasia is a 4-year-old tan and white female Terrier mix. She was brought into the shelter with wounds on her face and front leg, which have since healed. She is very friendly to people, but doesn’t like other animals. Anastasia enjoys outdoor activities and basic training. She’s fun loving, but it is recommended she be the only animal in the home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

Pinellas — Chip

Chip is a 4-month-old male hound mix. He is an amazing cuddle bunny and loves up his humans

