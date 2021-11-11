CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO PUBLIC SERVICE

By Rick Lemcke
westsidenewsny.com
 5 days ago

Recently it was published that the Parma Town Board is proposing to increase the Supervisor’s salary to nearly $43,000.00. Imagine a part time “job” that pays this salary along with health care, unlimited vacation and a pension. The only way to even be considered for this position is to endure the...

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
brianhornback.com

Can Public Service Be Conducted In Private Without the Press?

So a bunch of TN Judges gathered for a conference in Middle TN. They were going to hear from a Speaker that was going to address Sovereign Citizens. Apparently, the Speaker did not want to be recorded and or be heard by anyone other than the Judges. Enter David Tulis...
POLITICS
postsouth.com

Melllion remembered for years of public service

Funeral services will be Saturday at Plaquemine Community Center for Selectman Oscar Mellion, who died Nov. 2 after a long battle with cancer. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Mellion was in the first year of his seventh term and had...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WTOV 9

Transit 101 to educate public, agencies on SVRTA services

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Happening Tuesday in Jefferson County, the Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority is hosting a Transit 101 program. It's aimed to educate local public agencies on the services offered by SVRTA, such as new routes and route types like paratransit options. SVRTA is also opening the Transit...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#The Parma Town Board#Supervisor#The Town Board#Town
cachevalleydaily.com

CAPSA shows off expanded building and services to the public

LOGAN – Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) introduced their new addition to the public Friday. The new building will give the organization more administrative and working space to help individuals and families in crisis. Executive Director of CAPSA Jill Anderson was happy the construction was completed. “This is...
LOGAN, UT
westsidenewsny.com

Sweden Town Board seeks Baltz property easement

On January 7, 2019, the Town of Sweden received a letter from the New York State Department of Transportation confirming that DOT agreed that traffic volumes on Route 31 were substantial and indicating that the town might desire to have a signalized exit/entrance from Sweden Village onto Route 31 which, could be accomplished by extending Gary Drive to the Walmart signal.
SWEDEN, NY
radionwtn.com

Public Service Day For Obion Co. Adult Leadership

Union City, Tenn.–Wednesday was Public Service Day for Obion County Adult Leadership. They began their morning with Union City Energy Authority then traveled to the Obion County Mayor’s office where they heard from some of the county’s elected officials. Union City City Manager Kathy Dillon organized an afternoon with City Departments and a tour of the facilities. In photo, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire addresses the group. (Obion County Leadership photo).
UNION CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced that he will introduce legislation to create Baltimore County’s first public financing system for candidates for County Council and County Executive, beginning with the 2026 election cycle. Olszewski has proposed a package of reforms in recent months, including a proposed charter amendment to create a system for public financing for candidates. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’" The post Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’ appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
Boston

7 state representatives barred from working at Massachusetts State House due to COVID-19 vaccination requirement

They'll have to work remotely for the indefinite future. Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano’s office says that seven state representatives will have to work remotely for an indefinite period of time, after refusing to comply with the legislature’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement. According to Mariano’s office, 152 — or 96 percent...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
arcamax.com

Editorial: The Sheriff Villanueva-style tradition of service is no service to the public

It is axiomatic: A law enforcement officer’s job is to enforce the law. Some sheriffs elected in conservative counties across the U.S. have turned that basic assignment on its head and declared themselves the ultimate arbiters of which laws count and should be enforced and which do not and should not, under their own personal interpretations of the Constitution, without regard to any decisions made by legislators or courts.
HOMELESS
illinois.edu

Public Service Loan Forgiveness overhaul

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows public sector workers to have their loans forgiven after they’ve made 120 payments and served 10 years in a public service job, like teacher, firefighter, or nonprofit employee. But this program is elusive, and the Department of Education even referred to it as a “largely unmet” promise because it can be difficult to navigate. Graduates have been frustrated and confused by it for years. Last month The Department of Education announced reforms that they hope will make it easier for public sector workers to have their loans forgiven. To talk about the program, The 21st was joined by directors from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and Student Borrower Protection Center.
POLITICS
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy