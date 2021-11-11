WHATEVER HAPPENED TO PUBLIC SERVICE

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows public sector workers to have their loans forgiven after they’ve made 120 payments and served 10 years in a public service job, like teacher, firefighter, or nonprofit employee. But this program is elusive, and the Department of Education even referred to it as a “largely unmet” promise because it can be difficult to navigate. Graduates have been frustrated and confused by it for years. Last month The Department of Education announced reforms that they hope will make it easier for public sector workers to have their loans forgiven. To talk about the program, The 21st was joined by directors from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and Student Borrower Protection Center.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO