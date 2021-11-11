CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Keep Walking Into Rooms Of Fire

By Stew Epstein
westsidenewsny.com
 5 days ago

In my opinion, the Democrats keep walking into rooms of fire because i believe that they are hurting themselves and are making mistakes which I fear and suspect will result in the Republicans winning the 2022 mid-term Congressional elections “in a big way.”. Now, I’d like to be able...

AZFamily

Kevin McCarthy says he called Paul Gosar about now-deleted tweet

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN that he called Rep. Paul Gosar last week after the Arizona Republican posted an anime video on Twitter depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a sword at President Joe Biden. But McCarthy -- who had not publicly commented on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
POTUS
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
everythinglubbock.com

‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS

