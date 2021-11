This article originally appeared on AD Middle East. There are a multitude of examples of support and ingenuity in the aftermath of Beirut's catastrophe last year, consistently proving the resilient spirit of Lebanon and its people. Now, yet another example emerges with the Beirut Concept Store, now on view during Dubai Design Week. Featuring over 25 designers and collectives who still live and work in the country, the showcase is in many ways a physical manifestation of that resilient, creative spirit.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO