HaxMini mini PC launching soon with the super rare Intel-AMD Core i5-8305G processor that most users have probably never heard of

Get all the performance you need in a cute little package with the OneStudios P1 mini PC. With its sleek aluminum body, it looks great on your desk while packing a 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake i3, i5, or i7 core inside. Designed for those who work and study in a small space without much room on their desk, it gives you power, silence, and speed. Aside from its processor, it also has Sunny Cover architecture 10 nm with a turbo boost of 3.9 GHz. Furthermore, it’s designed with a dual copper pipe cooling fan for super quiet operation. And its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity gives you a top speed of 9.6 Gbps with low latency. Moreover, with Intel Iris(R) Plus graphics, it displays your work clearly. Finally, the Thunderbolt 3 port lets you connect PCIE equipment and use it as an extended dock.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO