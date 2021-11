Last week, I’m sure plenty of you were digging through my preview of the amazing ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME! However, today is even better, as I’ve got more information on the new motherboard, as well as those much-anticipated performance figures! There’s no getting away from the fact that this is one of the most high-end and extreme Z690 motherboards from ASUS, but also in the whole Z690 launch lineup, and most likely one of the most expensive too, but I doubt that’ll come as a surprise to anyone. Z690 is here at last though, and so are the new 12th Gen Intel processors. That means new features like PCIe 5.0, PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage, DDR5, Thunderbolt 4 and much more are here for Intel fans, and that’s a pretty big deal!

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO